Dodge County struggles to fill positions: Bonuses may be used to draw candidates

JUNEAU -- Dodge County is having trouble filling positions in critical areas, and the Executive Committee is examining ways to attract candidates to fill them.

The committee met Monday morning to examine possibilities and to address the problem that is reaching critical status. One of those areas is public health, which is down by 50 percent.

“In November we had a public health nurse resign and in December our public health officer resigned and Thursday morning of last week another public health nurse tendered her resignation,” said Rebecca Bell, Director of the Human Services and Health Department. “With that resignation on Thursday we are down three nurses with a staff of six. We have not had a lot of applications for the positions, so I’d like to propose doing some type of sign-on bonus, and a retention bonus for the nurses who remain.”

She proposed a $6,000 sign-on bonus and a $1,000 quarterly retention bonus for those who remain.

“The intent is to follow the October 2021 policy regarding sign-on bonuses and bring this to the Human Resources Committee on Feb. 14,” said County Administrator Jim Mielke.

Public health nurses and officers in Columbia and Sauk counties have left their positions in the last year as well. Other critical areas include nursing staff at Clearview, sheriff’s office and jail staff. Bonuses may be a help, but a larger problem seems to be finding people with proper qualifications. The subject is a standing item on the Executive Committee agenda.

“What are the reasons that three of the six public health nurses gave for leaving their positions? Asked Executive Committee member Kira Sheahan-Malloy.

Bell responded, “The COVID-19 pandemic has presented some challenges for staff. I think that COVID has been a considerable stressor.”

Mielke pointed out that none of the three staff members has gone back into public health.

“I guess I wonder how a sign-on bonus is going to help address the COVID-19 challenges?” Sheahan-Malloy added.

“It’s certainly not going to address the COVID-19 challenges, but it will help us with recruitment,” said Bell. “We have not had a recruitment that was as fruitful as I thought it would be. Those roles are very, very important.”

Programs offered by the Public Health Office include car seat education; community education; cribs for kids; environmental health services; smoking solutions for pregnant women; dental fluoride varnishing for children; health checks; infant home visits; immunization programs; lead poisoning prevention, screening and follow up; partner counseling and referral services; prenatal care coordination; child screenings for blood pressure, hearing and vision concerns; TB skin testing; the Wisconsin Well Woman program; and the Women, Infants and Children nutrition program.

“It’s all about preventing diseases, promoting healthy living and lifestyles and protecting the people of Dodge County against illness and emergencies of all kinds,” said Sauer. “We promote preparedness and prevention so people are ready for anything. With COVID the demands on our resources and our jobs all became more than full time.”

“This is just one way we’re trying to recruit people for public health,” said Bell. “Just like we’re doing for the sheriff’s office and for Clearview.”

One person is now being interviewed for the public health officer position. No qualified candidates have yet applied for the two public health nurse positions.

“I just don’t feel like a bonus is the solution, but I certainly won’t stand in the way,” said Sheahan-Malloy.

Mielke said he also is uncertain that is the answer, “but it’s come to the point with public health that there needs to be an attempt. We’re certainly open to other ideas of how to approach this but it’s following the existing policy and trying to be consistent. We can attempt this and evaluate it and see what the response is and also look at other options as well.”

He said there is a need to also dig deeper into the reasons there has been that kind of turnover and address the issues.

“I really think that the sign-on bonus is a start,” said committee member Dave Frohling. “I think that the commitment from this county board to support the public health officer is critical.”

Sauer said at the time of her resignation, “I really love public health but it has become really political. There’s a lot of push-back, and resistance to public health protocols that we know are so good like mask wearing, vaccinations and other measures. It’s tiresome.”

