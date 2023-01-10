Dodge County to present strategic plan for approval

JUNEAU – It may seem logical to adopt a strategic plan and then pursue the details, but some members of the Dodge County Board want both at once.

The Executive Committee met Monday afternoon to decide what the next steps might be, and how to implement its new plan.

Work on the plan began in May of 2021. Brett Remington of Blue Rock, WI, a consulting firm based in Mukwonago, led the discussion at meetings which were held monthly. The cost of the service was $12,000.

Remington presented the county’s strategic plan on Sept. 20, 2022. At that time it was postponed indefinitely amid a flood of questions related to the specifics of who, what, when, where, why and how. Although all board members are involved as a committee of the whole, incumbents and newly elected supervisors seemed at odds about what the next step should be.

“The purpose of the plan is to create a guide to identify the things that the county needs to do to become successful in the future," Remington summarized. "Having a plan with a great set of ideas, absent accomplishment, is meaningless.”

The committee session on Monday began with an outline by County Administrator Cameron Clapper.

“The strategic plan maps a tentative route,” he read. “Further refining and development of detail will happen once Dodge County begins moving forward along the route. Some metrics for determining success are not yet included. These should be determined with the help of staff with expertise in the field. Once the county board moves to adopt this plan, staff will be able to dedicate time to finalizing these metrics for the board.”

He indicated that three top strategies were identified by the Executive Committee on Nov. 7. They include: coordinating cooperation of fire and Emergency Medical Services; funding and designing future highway projects; and organizing drug prevention, treatment and rehabilitation services relative to opioid addiction settlements.

There are 11 total strategies outlined in the plan. They include: deploying county-wide, affordable fiber-optic broadband coverage; supporting childcare, daycare availability; and addressing the county’s housing supply and demand.

All goals will be pursued as time and funding allow.

“Some of these things we’re already working on,” said committee member Rob Boelk.

Clapper added, “For example, work on Strategy 4 (Parks and Recreation) is well underway with the recent approval of American Rescue Plan Act (COVID-19 relief) to expand Ledge Park, a budgeted facility upgrade to other parks and forward movement on an update to the Dodge County Park and Open Space Plan.”

A form listing previous actions, financial impact, staff recommendations and attachments is included with Clapper’s draft document, giving a framework for recording progress.

“Where we need to be today is to affirm the three priorities that have been identified, to give Cameron some direction in how he drafts this document and to answer some of the questions that may come from the board about the plan,” said committee chairman Dave Frohling. “The process begins with a plan, not an action. The department heads become involved as we put the plan into action. They do the actual work of implementing the plan.”

“It’s a plan for the county board,” added Donna Maly. “It is not a plan for the department heads. That was a point of contention over and over when this was being developed. It will have an impact county-wide, but the plan is not for the county as a whole.”

“I think an update to the board about where we are is quite appropriate,” said Frohling. “The board needs to know what has happened, what our challenges are and what we need to do to keep it on track.”

The strategic plan, with an outline for goal implementation, will be presented at the Jan. 17 board meeting.