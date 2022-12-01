Dodge County Toy Bank readies for annual toy giveaway

Volunteers for the Dodge County Toy Bank have been busy this week filling wish lists of area children who are in need of presents under the Christmas tree.

The toy bank is in its 58th annual year of spreading joy over the Christmas season. Started in 1965, two bankers D.H. Everman and Harvey Vorpahl provided presents for 100 children. Everman’s family continued the Toy Bank until 1996. At that point, a committee was formed to coordinate the effort in a former Beaver Dam bank. It was moved to American Bank 19 years ago.

Patricia Frankenstein, the executive vice president and chief financial officer for American Bank, said that this week volunteers have been picking out toys from the toy store, which is housed in the basement of the downtown American Bank, and putting them in the traditional red bags for families to pick up on Dec. 11.

“Right now, we are done with collecting applications for assistance, so we are getting the bags ready now,” Frankenstein said. “I would say we are at about the same level that we were last year with the number of families in need. We are accepting donations of toys and cash.”

Some of the popular requests this year were: Squishmallows, educational toys, Legos, stuffed animals, Nerf guns and arts and crafts.

“Those are probably the top items, but kids have a lot of different interests so whatever we get we pretty much find a home for,” Frankenstein said.

The bags of toys will be delivered to Napleton Chevrolet, Buick GMC on Dec. 10. On the morning of Dec. 11 the parents will come through the service bays of Napleton Chevrolet and volunteers will load the gifts in the trunks, Frankenstein said.

These are the locations in Beaver Dam and Juneau were toys may be dropped off:

Beaver Dam

Horicon Bank

All American Bank locations

Key West Tanning Salon & Spa

Lidtke Motors

Juneau

Dollar General

Edward Jones – Andrew Mehan

Cash donations can be dropped off at American Bank or mailed to: Dodge County Toy Bank, P.O. 438, Beaver Dam, WI 53916.