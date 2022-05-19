Dodge County Treatment Court graduates 4 men in sobriety program

JUNEAU – Four men graduated from the Dodge County Treatment Court on Thursday after going through the program to live their lives sober following addiction to alcohol or illegal drugs.

Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow said one of the graduates was from the drug treatment court while three were from the impaired driving court.

“The people who participate in the program, whether it is for drug treatment or impaired driving, want to be here,” Snow said. “If they didn’t want to be here then they wouldn’t be able to get through this.”

The amount of the time for the people to reach graduation varies. Snow said that the men who were graduating on Thursday have been sober between 10 and 12 months.

“I have an arsenal of people in my support network that I can reach out to at any time that support me and me being sober and getting my life together,” said Jacob Grebe, who graduated from the drug treatment court. “I guess I want to thank the treatment team. You guys have been huge for me and very accommodating. I wouldn’t be here without any of you. I know they say this is a selfish program, but I want to say thanks to everyone.”

“This program has been a lifesaver to me,” said Dustin Schroeder, who graduated from the impaired driving court. “It brought me to understand things in a different way by helping me to stay calm with myself.”

Schroeder said he has been sober for 10 months.

“Now I can look at myself in the mirror and realize I have so much more to live for than getting drunk every night or doing drugs every night,” Schroeder said.

Dodge County’s drug treatment court and impaired driving program allow non-violent offenders an alternative to incarceration with treatment based programs. A successful completion of program may lead to a dismissal of charges.

The people participating in the program have a high risk to reoffend and a high need for assistance, Snow said. They also have to be approved by the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office to enter the program.

Snow meets weekly with those in the drug treatment court for updates. Those going through the program may have issues slipping in the beginning, but there is a focus on positive behavior in the future.

“I expect some setbacks, but we want fewer and fewer as we go on,” Snow said to one person who recently entered the program.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

