The YMCA of Dodge County’s bike-a-thon returned on Wednesday to help raise money for the organization’s annual fund.

The bike-a-thon participants raise funds by themselves and people can leave a donation as they pass by the riders while checking in and out of the facility. The people rode the stationary bicycles for an hour and recorded the miles traveled, which could be used with their fundraising efforts.

“In 2022, we raised over $188,000,” said Ellie Moore, the associate executive director at the YMCA of Dodge County. “In 2022, we provided more than $202,000 in financial assistance and program subsidies to members of our service area. Over 2,350 children, families, and adults in Dodge County benefited from the generosity of their friends and neighbors through the Annual “Gifts Change Lives” Campaign. Dues operate the facility, but gifts will change lives.”

The annual campaign raises funds that go toward swim lessons, childcare and use of the facility, Perkins said. Income-qualified qualified people can get 5% to 85% off the membership dues because of the money raised through the annual campaign.

The bike-a-thon donations from Wednesday will be added to the annual campaign fund. Those wanting to donate to the annual campaign fund can go online or stop at the YMCA, 220 Corporate Drive.

All of the money raised remains with the YMCA of Dodge County and is used locally.

