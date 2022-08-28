Dodgeland celebrates new school year with a new look

JUNEAU – Dodgeland invited the community into the school on Sunday to show off the work that has been done on the 20-year-old facility.

Dodgeland School District upgraded the school after voters approved the $17 million referendum in 2020 for district-wide facility improvements. Many of the improvements were done prior to the 2021-22 school year. This summer was used to finalize many of the projects throughout the school.

There is a 4,000-square-foot STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) addition for the middle and high schools, as well as other updates throughout the 3K-12 school. There were improvements to the building's infrastructure, and new remodeled classrooms.

“A lot got done,” said Annette Thompson, who was the superintendent when the referendum began and worked past her retirement on the project. “It wouldn’t have been possible without the leadership and commitment of our School Board members.

Thompson said there are still some small things to finish such as sections of flooring and a bit of landscaping, and some furniture items have not been delivered.

“Those few details will be taken care of, but what I also want you to know is there are plenty of awesome projects yet to come,” Thompson said.

The projects include five new trophy cases, a new custom archway for the playgrounds and a wall of fame to be installed, and other details.

“Thank you to our community who entrusted us with this transformation,” Thompson said “It is a fitting and proud day to say we are Dodgeland.”

Dodgeland School Board president Dave Beal said the upgrades to the building will help the students become more career ready than ever before.

Jeffrey Caine, the building and grounds chairperson for the board, said Sunday was the culmination of two years of design and construction in the district.

“We will be ready to welcome our students back in a completely renovated facility with new playgrounds and STEAM addition,” Caine said.

Dodgeland’s school year begins on Sept. 6.

Matt Wolfert, from Bray Architects, said there were a ton of details with the project with each room having its own specific needs.

“I’m very excited to see students interacting with these teaching and learning spaces for decades to come,” Wolfert said.

Kate Winckler, from Mirom Construction, thanked everyone she worked with over the last two years and noted that the project began around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On behalf of the Dodgeland students, staff and School Board, I want to thank the community one more time, for these incredible renovations would not have been possible without your support,” Superintendent Jessica Johnson said.