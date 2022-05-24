Dodgeland chooses new principal for middle and high schools

JUNEAU – The Dodgeland School Board chose a Florida educator originally from Wisconsin as the new principal of the Dodgeland Middle and High School.

Tim Biro is replacing Jessica Johnson who will be the new superintendent of the district following the retirement of Dodgeland Superintendent Annette Thompson this summer.

According to a press release from Thompson, Biro was chosen from a pool of 23 candidates for the position. His first day with the district will be on July 1.

Biro is a Wisconsin native who started his career in the corporate world before going into education. He has 19 years of experience in education with 15 years in the Cudahy School District. The last four years Biro has served as an assistant principal at East Lee County High School in Florida.

“Biro is interested in returning to Wisconsin and looks forward to making his home in our rural community,” Thompson said in the press release. “Biro has extensive experience with business and manufacturing work, which aligns well with the learning occurring in Dodgeland’s new STEAM addition. Additionally, he has well-honed skills using data to drive school improvement, building relationships with school personnel and students, and developing rigorous curriculum pedagogy.”

