Dodgeland High School holds commencement exercises

JUNEAU – The Class of 2022 at Dodgeland graduated on Friday with over 50 students crossing the stage.

The ceremony was the final time that longtime Dodgeland Superintendent Annette Thompson addressed the student body at the school. Thompson is retiring from the role this summer.

“On the journey of life, what’s most important is not the destination, or even the road you take to get there, but who you are,” Thompson told the graduates. “Be the best versions of yourself by being kind and compassionate individuals for these are the hallmarks of a life well-lived.”

Thompson was one of three adult speakers, along with her successor and current Dodgeland Middle and High School principal Jessica Johnson and teacher Bradley Mate, who brought up some memories with the students.

“You have grown into such incredible young adults that I am so proud to say you are Dodgeland graduates,” Johnson said.

The students were the ones who underwent many changes during their high school years as the pandemic went on and many other challenges, Johnson said.

“Take the lessons you've learned during your time here at Dodgeland and use them to guide you through your lives,” Johnson said. “This day is not an end, but simply a beginning. As one small door in your life is closing, another very large door is opening to a much bigger world for you.”

Valedictorian Loretta Klecker and Salutatorian Miranda Fiari also spoke.

Klecker spoke about the time that the students have spent together starting in elementary school which led them to high school.

“At this point the only experience a majority of us had with high school was from TV shows and movies, and we all know how accurate television is, right?,” Klecker said. “Don’t answer that; it’s a rhetorical question. The truth was that when we walked into high school we were all clueless freshmen. As the years went on, we thought we would get smarter and we did.”

COVID-19 changed the experience for the students, but in the end the students were together at graduation on Friday.

“Now as high school comes to a close, it’s important to realize that it is full of both first and last times, and graduation just happens to be both,” Klecker said. “It’s a last time in the sense that high school is over, but it will be the first time of your new adult life. It's time to close the door on high school, and open the door to our next steps, whether it be college, tech school, the military, or the workforce; do something that you enjoy and are proud of. Because at the end of the day what really matters is that you are doing something that you can be proud of.”

Fiari went over some life lessons. She urged her classmates to work hard and not take anything for granted. In addition, she asked that they lead by example and learn that when they do suffer a loss that it is the recovery that is important.

“Even when you have given yourself completely to something, when you have done everything right there will be times when it doesn’t go in your favor,” Fiari said. “Have your moment, take your breath. No matter the outcome, what matters is that you gave 110% and you will win some and you will lose some and that is okay.”

Fiari’s final lesson was to be kind to others.

“People will rarely remember how ‘great’ you were and what all of your achievements were,” Fiari said. “They will remember however, how you treated them and how you made them feel.”

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

