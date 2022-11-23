Dodgeland High School students receive Program of Excellence award for yearbooks

JUNEAU – Dodgeland High School’s yearbook program has received the Jostens 2022 National Yearbook Program of Excellence award at the Gold Level. The award is for the students' work on a trio of yearbooks that serve the Dodgeland community for the 2021-22 school year.

Dodgeland High School senior Rhea Zimmerman was one of the students who worked on the yearbooks. Zimmerman said that there were less than a half-dozen students working on the books and that they had more people involved in previous years.

“The year previous to the year we won the award we only had three people working on all three books,” Zimmerman said. “It was a struggle with that, but we were still able to get them done.”

Zimmerman said that the students create the content and design the pages for the yearbooks for Dodgeland High School, Dodgeland Middle School and Dodgeland Elementary School.

“It is the dedication to going to sports events every time there is one occurring to get pictures,” Zimmerman said. “It is knowing not only what to write but also the sport itself so you have something to write about in your story. It is a lot more than just writing a paragraph about something. It is actually about being knowledgeable about it.”

Zimmerman said that they have to know who is in each grade at the school as well.

The National Yearbook Program of Excellence recognizes engaging yearbooks that reflect a broad representation of the student body while helping students develop skills such as communication, collaboration, and literacy in information and communication technologies.

The yearbook program was led last year by then senior and yearbook editor Allyson Roberts and under the direction of high school teacher Roni Kohlhoff, who is the yearbook advisor.

"They persevered under less than ideal circumstances to bring a quality book to our students,” Kohlhoff said. “I'm very proud of them and the work they did."

Students Lori Jean Wilson, Kasey Chmela, and Mia Pergande also worked on the yearbook. Zimmerman and Chmela are editors on this year’s yearbooks.

Jostens’ National Yearbook Program of Excellence Awards is presented twice a year, in spring and in fall based on the yearbook’s arrival date at the school. The award was presented to the Dodgeland yearbook program for achieving defined criteria in between one and three of the following categories: creating an inclusive yearbook, generating school engagement, and successfully managing the yearbook creation process.