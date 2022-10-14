Dodgeland’s purple purpose room adds option for students in need of supplies

JUNEAU — A new room called the Purple Purpose Room has been added to Dodgeland High School and will offer students in need of clothes, school supplies or toiletries a place to get them.

The room was put together by the Dodgeland National Honor Society and opened up earlier this month. National Honor Society President Tara Schaalma said Past President Miranda Firari, who graduated in 2022, came up with the idea.

“She saw there was a need,” National Honor Society Vice President Logan Pickart said. “We had done food drives in the past, and we knew the families would also need clothes, hygiene products and school supplies, and we felt this was a way to fulfill that need.”

Schaalma said the National Honor Society started to work on the plan for the room during the 2001-22 school year and used a similar room that has been created at Watertown High School as inspiration.

“Miranda and her dad made all the clothing racks,” Schaalma said.

Kira Schall, the National Honor Society treasurer, said that it didn’t take a lot of effort to fill the room, and people just started bringing items.

The room is open before school from 7:30-7:45 a.m. and during the lunch and advisory hours. Pickart said at least one member of the NHS will be in the room when it is open in order to assist others.

The teachers can also access the room if they know of a student who can use items there.

“If the student does not want to come in then a teacher can help them in order to gain access,” Schall said.

Schall said they are also working on a Google form people can use to add items they need.

Pickart said that they are always looking for items for the room and know with colder temperatures approaching that coats and other winter gear will be needed.

Schaalma said that they are also looking for dresses for dances and this spring’s prom.

“We are also always looking for laundry detergent and storage bins,” Schaalma said.

The room supplies items for all the age ranges in the school, which includes the district’s elementary and middle schools.

Those who wish to donate to the room can bring items to the district office.