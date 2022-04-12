 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Dodgeland students attend SkillsUSA state competition

  • 0
Dodgeland's Skills USA chapter participates at state

Dodgeland’s Skills USA chapter competed at state in Madison over the weekend. Posing at Dodgeland on Monday, front row, from left, are Lucas Patenaude, Cole Schmidt, Vincent Klecker, William Montgomery, and Landon Shipley. Back row, from left, are Danielle Casperson, Lily Kreis, Holly Greinke, Saphira Geneman, and Makenzie Starr. Not pictured are Isabella Albert, Lisa Perez, Mallory Kohn, Derik Folts, and Tyler Zuehlke,

 TERRI PEDERSON/Daily Citizen

JUNEAU – Dodgeland’s Skills USA chapter had 15 students who attended the 49th annual SkillsUSA Wisconsin State Leadership and Skills Conference in Madison on April 5 and 6.

“I am very proud of the students,” teacher Anna Vitale said.

The teams were:

  • Promotional Bulletin Board Team: Isabella Albert, Lisa Perez and Mallory Kohn
  • Team Engineering Challenge: Derik Folts, Lucas Patenaude and Makenzie Starr
  • Entrepreneurship: Landon Shipley, William Montgomery, Tyler Zuehlke and Saphira Geneman
  • Demonstration Open competition: Holly Greinke and Vincent Klecker
  • Voter delegates: Danielle Casperson and Cole Schmidt
  • Senior student and recipient of a Wisconsin Technical Excellence Scholarship Lily Kreis and freshman Makenzie Starr assisted the Conference Director as Courtesy Corps.

Klecker received a second place medal in job demonstration. The Promotional Bulletin Board Team received a third place award.

People are also reading…

“The Promotional Bulletin Board Team put in a lot of time and effort into the board, analyzing their design and consulting with Roni Kohloff, Dodgeland High School Spanish teacher, and Cassidy Egan of Dynamic Tool Corporation and a SkillsUSA alumni who went to Nationals many times in this competition,” Vitale said.

The students completed among 1,800 middle and high school students.

“There was a good amount of nice people to work around from technical colleges and job sites,” Montgomery said. “Overall it was a good experience.”

“As a member of SkillsUSA, students take an important step toward their future and life after high school,” Vitale said. “The Dodgeland Chapter is five years old and we have grown to over 30 student members. Our Chapter also earned the Gold Level Chapter of Excellence award this year and has been nominated for National consideration as a Model of Excellence Chapter.”

GALLERY: Juneau United Methodist Church turns 175

1 of 10

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Beaver Dam Unified School District incumbents remain on board

Beaver Dam Unified School District incumbents remain on board

Board President Chad Prieve along with fellow board members Mary Kuntz and Maria Mason will keep their seats on the board. Isaac Dornfeld was also elected on the board and will replace school board member Bev Beal Loeck. Beal Loeck has held the seat for the last 27 years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News