Dodgeland students attend SkillsUSA state competition

JUNEAU – Dodgeland’s Skills USA chapter had 15 students who attended the 49th annual SkillsUSA Wisconsin State Leadership and Skills Conference in Madison on April 5 and 6.

“I am very proud of the students,” teacher Anna Vitale said.

The teams were:

Promotional Bulletin Board Team: Isabella Albert, Lisa Perez and Mallory Kohn

Team Engineering Challenge: Derik Folts, Lucas Patenaude and Makenzie Starr

Entrepreneurship: Landon Shipley, William Montgomery, Tyler Zuehlke and Saphira Geneman

Demonstration Open competition: Holly Greinke and Vincent Klecker

Voter delegates: Danielle Casperson and Cole Schmidt

Senior student and recipient of a Wisconsin Technical Excellence Scholarship Lily Kreis and freshman Makenzie Starr assisted the Conference Director as Courtesy Corps.

Klecker received a second place medal in job demonstration. The Promotional Bulletin Board Team received a third place award.

“The Promotional Bulletin Board Team put in a lot of time and effort into the board, analyzing their design and consulting with Roni Kohloff, Dodgeland High School Spanish teacher, and Cassidy Egan of Dynamic Tool Corporation and a SkillsUSA alumni who went to Nationals many times in this competition,” Vitale said.

The students completed among 1,800 middle and high school students.

“There was a good amount of nice people to work around from technical colleges and job sites,” Montgomery said. “Overall it was a good experience.”

“As a member of SkillsUSA, students take an important step toward their future and life after high school,” Vitale said. “The Dodgeland Chapter is five years old and we have grown to over 30 student members. Our Chapter also earned the Gold Level Chapter of Excellence award this year and has been nominated for National consideration as a Model of Excellence Chapter.”

