Dodgeland superintendent to retire at the end of the building project

JUNEAU — Dodgeland Superintendent Annette Thompson announced her retirement on Monday night during the Dodgeland School Board meeting.
A succession plan was already in place with current middle and high school principal Jessica Johnson taking over the role as district administrator as of July 1.
Thompson will serve as superintendent until June 30 and then oversee the building project before retiring Oct. 1.
Thompson said her relationship with the district began after moving to Wisconsin, when she was a stay at home mother. She became active in the school and was the president of the PTO and also the co-chair of the referendum when the school was built 22 years ago. Eventually she was asked to join the staff as the school psychologist and went on to become the district assessments coordinator and gifted and talented coordinator.
“In 2009, I became the superintendent,” Thompson said, who was the first female superintendent of the district and the person to be in the seat the longest.
Johnson has served the district for 14 years.
During her tenure as Elementary School Principal, Johnson was named Principal of the Year and represented Wisconsin in a delegation to Washington, D.C. For the past three years, Johnson has been the Middle and High School Principal. Johnson is the author of several books devoted to school leadership, an adjunct professor teaching aspiring school administrators, and a popular speaker at educational conferences and events. She has a DPI superintendent license and is completing her doctoral studies at Edgewood College in Madison.
“A succession plan has been discussed for the past year,” Board president David Beal said. “The District was very fortunate to have someone of Jessica Johnson’s caliber interested in being our next superintendent. Hiring an internal candidate was our best option to continue the good work being done given the growing number of superintendent vacancies across the state.”
“My plan is to continue the good work that Dr. Thompson has been doing,” Johnson said.
During Thompson’s tenure, incoming open-enrollment to Dodgeland increased ten-fold. In 2020, the District passed a $17 million referendum by a nearly two-to-one margin. The new STEAM addition is nearly done and the extensive renovation work begun last summer should be completed before the beginning of the 2022 -2023 school year.
Thompson, who plans on spending time with family and traveling during her retirement, said that she will miss the people the most.
“It is nice to say goodbye knowing that it is in really good hands,” Thompson said. “Over 22 years, you care about the people and who happens to them. However I know that Jessica will be a great leader.”
Thompson is the fourth area superintendent to announce a retirement this year. Cambria-Friesland Superintendent Timothy Raymond, Columbus Superintendent Annette Deuman and Lomira Superintendent Bob Lloyd are all retiring June 30.
Dodgeland holds spirit rally
