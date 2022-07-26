Dodgeland to offer 3K services to address child care needs

JUNEAU – The Dodgeland School District will begin offering services for 3-year-olds this fall in an effort to provide much needed child care to district parents for their children who are embarking on their educational journey.

Dodgeland Superintendent Jessica Johnson said the only option for a day care in the Dodgeland School District, which includes Juneau, Clyman, Lowell and Reeseville, is Future All Star’s Academy, which sits across the street from the school.

“There are not a lot of options for families who have children that age,” Dodgeland Elementary School Principal Jenny Huelsman said. “Future All Star’s Academy is full and has a waiting list.”

The goal is not to compete with the day care, which offers services for children between the ages of 6 weeks to 12 years of age, Huelsman said. The district's program is tuition based with three options: two days, three days and five days. Five-day-a-week students pay $10 a day, three-day-a-week students pay $12 per day and two-day-a-week students pay $15 per day. The wraparound services are $4 an hour.

Huelsman said the programming is focused around play with tots learning age-appropriate social and emotional skills such as getting along with others. They will be learning in the rooms that are being updated this summer along with a new playground outside that has age-appropriate equipment. They will also be served meals.

“They will be read to every day and there will be lots of conversations as we work on building fluency,” Huelsman said.

In addition there are benefits for both the families and students by getting acquainted with the building and school structure prior to entering 4k, Huelsman said.

“When they enter in 3K, they will know where 4K is and ease the stress for children and families,” Huelsman said.

Johnson said that 3-year-old children who are already at the school due to an individualized education plan can attend the classes as well and benefit from additional time around their peers.

The program has capacity for 16 students, but there are several spots still available, Huelsman said. The students need to be 3 years old before Sept. 1 in order to enter the program.

Between the morning 3K programming and the before-and-after school hours, the district offers services Monday through Friday. The program is from 8-11 a.m. Wraparound services begin in the morning at 6:30 a.m. before school and run from 11 a.m. until 5:45 p.m.

To learn more about the program or to register, contact 386-4404.