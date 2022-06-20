Dogs surrendered following Horicon incidents

HORICON — Horicon Police investigated a complaint of two pit bull-type dogs running loose Friday morning near South Cedar Street.

Information obtained led one officer to respond to the reported location, while another officer went to a house on East Walnut Street where it was suspected the dogs lived. No person nor animal was injured Friday.

An officer verified that the dogs that had been running loose belonged at the East Walnut Street home and were currently secured in the residence.

The dogs were relocated to the Dodge County Humane Society. The DCHS didn’t confirm the breed when contacted by the Daily Citizen.

According to Police Chief Amy Yahnke, the dogs have been known to run at-large on numerous occasions. The dogs were involved in a reported incident last month where they attacked another dog leashed in its yard, allegedly causing the dog’s death. Two people were also bit trying to separate the animals.

Yahnke said a letter was sent to the dogs’ owner following that incident stating the animals should be surrendered. She added that the status of the dogs is in limbo because DCHS is a no-kill shelter and the owner has pleaded not guilty in court.

Horicon Mayor Josh Maas said the owner of the dog that died has attended recent City Council meetings requesting a stronger city ordinance to deal with dog attacks.

