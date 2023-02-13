According to the press release from Wisconsin Department of Justice Division, at about 3:31 p.m., law enforcement from Beaver Dam Police Department was notified of a domestic disturbance in an outside jurisdiction and the subject from that disturbance was driving a vehicle. A Beaver Dam Police officer located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, which led to a brief vehicle pursuit. The driver then pulled over on the 500 block of Louise Lane in Beaver Dam and remained in their vehicle. Law enforcement were aware of a firearm in the driver's possession and stayed at a distance while attempting verbal commands, which the subject ignored. Ultimately, upon approach, law enforcement found the subject deceased. A firearm was recovered in the driver's vehicle. No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.