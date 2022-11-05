Donation helps provide fresh food: Dodge County Food Pantry garden growing

The Dodge County Food Pantry has grown a lot in its 34 years of existence, and is now planning to expand its options with fresh produce.

The St. Vincent de Paul property at 125 Dodge Drive, the site of the food pantry and expanded thrift store, now has a garden and a garden shed to store needed equipment. Donors and supporters gathered there on Oct. 18 to dedicate the new 8-foot-by-10-foot structure.

“This is due to the generosity of the Heffron Family Fund — as part of the Beaver Dam Area Community Fund, the St. Vincent de Paul Society and the many volunteers that made it possible,” said Dodge County master gardener Donna Klawitter. She coordinates the effort with her husband, Jerry. “The garden is staffed by volunteers from the community. Having tools, seeds and supplies readily available for our volunteers has made upkeep of the garden much easier.”

Colletta Cody has volunteered at the food pantry for nearly a decade. She is the lead organizer of the pantry, assisted by a team of mostly senior citizen volunteers. She said the pantry served hundreds of households throughout the year. Fresh produce in the summer and fall is a major contribution to its offerings.

“Our clients are always gratefully to receive fruits and vegetables as part of their allotments, and we are certainly happy to offer them,” she said. “It makes a good balance with the non-perishable foods that we normally provide.”

The garden was part of the plan when the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Sore moved to its present site in 2018. Additional property for parking, future needs and a garden was included in the 6.5-acre site.

“Donors would bring in their bumper crops and excess produce since we began, but this is a way to insure that we have a steady source of food and can offer more of it,” said Cody. “Clients certainly look forward to it. It augments the wonderful food that is provided by so many businesses, industries and local donors throughout the year.”

The pantry was originally organized by Leo and Bonnie Halverson at First Lutheran Church on North Center Street. The pantry later rented space in the basement of St. Vincent de Paul’s downtown location.

The society eventually adopted the pantry as part of its own mission. Thrift store employees did a lot of the work. Even then volunteers played a vital role.

According to Cody, there are a lot of people in Dodge County who need the assistance that the food pantry provides. Whether they’re dealing with job loss, divorce, illness or release from incarceration, they may not have any idea where their next meal is coming from or how they’re going to pay for it.

“We’ll serve different people over time, but the number always seems to grow,” said Cody. “It’s all linked to the economy, but even when people have jobs they may not get paid enough to support a family. It also takes time for them to recover from a hardship they encountered in their past.”

Patrons enter from the back of the building at its southwest corner, off Dodge Drive. Clients at the Dodge County Food Pantry pick up a pre-packed box of food. According to Cody, that is much more efficient than having a volunteer accompany each client as they make selections. Volunteers take sorted items off the shelves and place them inside boxes designated for each recipient.

Each Dodge County Food Pantry box contains the ingredients for about 12 meals and generally includes cereal, spaghetti and sauce, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, canned soup, a pound of frozen ground beef with a meal kit, hot dogs, a can of tuna or canned chicken, perhaps some day-old bakery and pizza.

Clients may add selections from shelves of items in the entry.

Another bonus each month are the “Badger Boxes” filled with Wisconsin products. The program is organized through the Hunger Relief Federation, part of Gov. Tony Evers’ Hunger Task Force. It will continue through next summer.

The pantry is abundantly stocked during the holidays. The shelves are much less full in the summer, even though the needs remain the same.

While St. Vincent de Paul is linked to the Catholic Church, the food pantry is open to all.

“It’s entirely non-denominational — just like the thrift store. Our mission is to serve the needy,” said thrift store manager Ben Nelson. “Even though we serve the whole county, probably 75 percent of our users are from Beaver Dam.”

Clients are screened over the phone, with volunteers gathering such information as whether they receive Women, Infants and Children (WIC) benefits and whether they visit other food pantries.

“We’re here to give them some help,” Cody said. “Clients can only come one time per calendar month. They have to have some other way to get the rest of the food they need. Our garden on the south side of the property will certainly be a benefit.”

Help-wanted postings are displayed near the entry for those who might be seeking employment, along with assistance such as abuse shelters or health services.

In October the charity served 214 households (approximately 500 people). A year ago it served 111 households. Cody estimates that about 25 percent of the boxes help seniors on Social Security or disability.

As for the garden space and its new shed, everyone involved is more than happy to have it.

Cody said, “We’ve certainly come a long way from where we began.”