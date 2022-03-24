Donkey basketball game benefits Waupun family

WAUPUN — It was hard to distinguish where the “hee-haw” was coming from Wednesday night in Waupun.

Was it donkeys braying or a crowd laughing? It was most likely a combination of the two as Dairyland Donkey Basketball returned to the Waupun Area Junior/Senior High School gym.

Waupun Ag Teacher Tari Costello said the school’s FFA hosted the event for about eight years, before taking a break in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a great family event. Everybody comes and laughs until they cry,” she said. “We’re happy to bring it back.”

The FFA runs the event as a charity fundraiser for either an organization or an individual or family in need of some assistance.

The Gary and Lori Van Buren family were the recipients of this year’s funds to help with incurred medical expenses due to Gary’s long-term illness.

“I think the support of the community will be evident tonight. They’re great alumni members who always help out and all their girls were FFA members,” she said.

Sawyer, Ashlan and Rylan Bruins started the evening off with an a cappella version of the national anthem. Then the donkeys, wearing non-marking rubber shoes, were led onto the gym floor by team members.

The first game pitted the current FFA Member Team against an FFA Alumni Team, with the alumni getting the win. The FFA Officer Team then prevailed in a game against a Teacher/Staff Team.

Competition was fierce as players often dismounted to pull a stubborn donkey down the court. Play didn’t stop unless the sanitation crew was needed to clean the floor. The crowd had a chance to get in on the action at halftime when children under the age of 12 were allowed to ride a donkey.

The FFA Alumni Team ultimately earned bragging rights as it won the championship match against the FFA Officers.

In the end, proceeds from the concession stand, the 50/50 raffle and the FFA’s portion of the ticket sales totaled $6,700, which will all go to the Van Burens.

“This event is nothing but positive,” Costello said.

