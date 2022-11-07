 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Downtown Beaver Dam business to receive state grant in makeover contest

A downtown Beaver Dam business is set for a makeover after being one of the winners of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s annual Main Street Makeover contest. 

Art on the Town, 127 Front St., was one of the three businesses that will receive the funding and assistance to upgrade the stores next year. Market Street Boutique, De Pere and Minocqua Popcorn & Puffs, Eagle River are the other two businesses.

Art on the Town is owned by Kris Schumacher-Rasmussen who opened the Front Street store in 2019.

“The studio is thrilled to be selected for the WEDC Main Street Makeover grant,” Schumacher-Rasmussen said. “We are ready to transform our space to provide an enhanced experience and greater visibility for our community.”

Schumacher-Rasmussen said that the WEDC team will provide expertise and guidance from their design team.

“We will be planning with them over the next several months and working on 127 Front Street this spring,” Schumacher-Rassmussen said.

Based on the reality show concept, established businesses located in any of the state’s 34 Wisconsin Main Street and 82 Connect Communities were able to nominate themselves for a makeover that will take place next spring.

The winning businesses will receive personalized technical assistance and up to $10,000 for interior and exterior design improvements or personalized assistance to boost the business’s image and operations.

Finalists were selected based on their business track record, the vision for their business, and the potential for the makeover to have a positive impact on their downtown district. 

The businesses will spend several months working with Main Street staff and consultants from RetailWorks, Inc., a Milwaukee-based interior design firm, on a renovation plan, followed by a 24- or 48-hour transformation event in the spring.

The new-and-improved business spaces will be formally unveiled during a public celebration featuring state and local officials. 

Past winners

The inaugural 2018 Main Street Makeover winner was Annie’s Fountain City Café in downtown Fond du Lac. The 2019 Makeover winner was Anthony’s 511 Barbershop in downtown Watertown. In 2020 Ted’s Pizza Palace in downtown Menomonie received a makeover for the restaurant’s 50th anniversary, and the 2021 winner was mainstay retailer Moore’s on Main in Ashland. The most recent winner of the full makeover was Fred’s Beds and More in Mayville.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

