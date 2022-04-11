Downtown Beaver Dam celebrates Earth Day: Cleanup, tree planting tradition continues

Downtown Beaver Dam Inclusive, an affiliate of the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce, will host its eighth annual Downtown Cleanup on Saturday, April 23.

“We’ve got a lot of things planned this year and there will be lots of activities throughout the area for all to enjoy,” said co-chair Ruth Metz. “Everyone is invited to make a difference in helping our city to look its best.”

Activities begin Friday, April 22, which is Earth Day, at 8 p.m. with Sustainable Pop-Up Graffiti, which involves projecting images and messages on downtown walls. The display will be repeated at 8 p.m. Saturday. Environmentalist Archan Sramek is sharing messages of love for Mother Earth and action to sustain life on the planet.

“The projector is powered by my red Chevy Volt parked on the street, charged with 100% renewable energy,” said Sramek. “This year there will also be sound with the positive messages to urge us all to look after our environment as we must.”

Volunteers for the cleanup on Saturday morning include groups representing local businesses, industries, scouts, civic groups and others. They will gather at the American Bank shelter, behind 115 Front St. in the East Tower Parking Lot, starting at 9 a.m. Access to the area can be gained off West Mill Street. Supplies and tools will be distributed and areas will be assigned to ensure adequate coverage throughout downtown. Public rest rooms will be open.

As a reward for their labors, all volunteers will receive a certificate for a cookie from Great Harvest Bakery, 128 Front St., free with a purchase.

From 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., crews will scour the area, collecting trash and gathering for a photo at Rotary Park at the corner of West Mill Street and the parking lot. A tree planting will be held to honor former city alderman and tree enthusiast Jon Abfall. Family members will join in the honor. Information will be shared regarding the city’s Tree City USA and Bird City status, with comments by Mayor Becky Glewen and Urban Forester John Neuman.

“We’ll be sharing some tree planting tips and history, and all will watch as we plant a Skyline Honey Locust tree in Alderman Abfall’s memory,” said Neuman. “It will show our community spirit and enthusiasm for Beaver Dam’s newest park.”

Following the ceremony guests may wish to see the Tesla Toybox Show nearby as electric car enthusiasts share the latest innovations in transportation. Cyclists may wish to join the Slow Roll Family Bike Ride held by Marshfield Clinic and the Dodge County Historical Society. Free activities around the community include make-and-take art projects at Beaver Dam Community Library, 311 N. Spring St.; Dodge County Center for the Arts, 130 W. Maple Ave.; and Nancy Zieman Sewing Studio, 120 Front St.

Activities that have a fee attached include bird and bat houses at Art on the Town, 127 Front St., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; a painting night at Nest Vitality, 106 Front St., on Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. (also Tahitian Dancing Saturday at 9 a.m.).

“All are invited to clean up downtown and celebrate Earth Day 2022,” said Metz. “We’re all proud of our city and this is one of showing it.”

Visit bddowntown.com for more details.

