Downtown businesses share success stories: State grants have big impact in Beaver Dam

State and local officials held a Main Street Investment Tour at three downtown Beaver Dam businesses on Monday morning.

The tour, part of a series of statewide visits to highlight the impact of Gov. Tony Evers' $4.7 million investments in communities across Wisconsin, included many state and local officials: Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld, Gov. Tony Evers’ office representative Jamie Kuhn, Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen, Beaver Dam City Administrator Nathan Thiel, Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tracy Propst, members of Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. among others.

The Main Street Bounceback Grant recipient businesses in downtown Beaver Dam included Nancy Zieman Sewing Studio, 120 Front St.; Nest Vitality, 106 Front St.; and Dam Chicken/Damsels, 304 S. Spring St.

Blumenfeld met with business owners to discuss ongoing recovery efforts, and to gauge the importance of the $10,000 grants. Those grants helped the businesses to face and overcome the challenges of business startup and operation – including the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath.

In total, Beaver Dam received $4.7 million in overall pandemic relief, while Dodge County received an overall $54 million investment.

“We appreciate Blumenfeld for taking the time to meet with our Beaver Dam business community today,” said Glewen. “We’re grateful for the investments made by Governor Evers that have helped spur business start-ups in Beaver Dam and the State of Wisconsin. Developing local entrepreneurs is not only positive for new and existing business owners, but also for the community as it builds tax base, local innovation and community identity. Beaver Dam is a better place to live due to the vision and commitment of our local entrepreneurs.”

“Pandemic relief investments from Governor Evers have been essential in helping small businesses to continue to thrive,” said Blumenfled. We have seen this across the state, and we have seen it exemplified today in Beaver Dam’s continued downtown recovery.”

“Rich Zieman bought our building a year ago in July and we opened in September/October of last year,” said Deanna Springer of Nancy Zieman's Sewing Studio. “The state grant was a tremendous help for us and we really needed it. Opening this store was a huge undertaking for our small town.”

The shop offers sewing machines, fabrics and other sewing supplies. It also offers classes and a museum dedicated to the memory and lifetime achievements of the late Nancy Zieman, who started a notions business that gained a reputation for excellence that spread across the United States and around the world. Her popular Public Broadcast System show, "Sewing with Nancy," grew a fan base that is also highly noteworthy.

Julie Schmidt of Nest Vitality indicated that the current location is the third in the space of 10 years and serves as a holistic and community wellness space.

“COVID changed people mentally and emotionally. We’re happy to be able to help here,” Schmidt said. “Applying for the grant was really easy and the grant office was great to work with. The funds we received were used to support our overhead during COVID, at a time when we really needed them.”

Dam Chicken and its sister restaurant/cocktail lounge, Damsels, were impacted dramatically by COVID-19, and have come a long way from their first steps in 2016.

“People did not want to come out during COVID so we offered delivery and carry-out dining to keep operating,” said co-owner Bill Schwartz.

“The goal was to bring something to Beaver Dam that wasn’t already here,” said co-owner Jeff Davidson.”

“Having a downtown location made no commercial sense, but thanks to the grant assistance we were able to make it work and to do so successfully,” Schwartz said.

“Since the Bounceback Grants were announced we have 19 potentially vacant properties that are currently in use or will be in the near future,” said Propst. “That’s a giant step forward for Beaver Dam.”

“Not are you only bouncing back, but you’re bouncing back better,” said Blumenthal. “Thanks for sharing your stories. I wish you continued success. I love downtown Beaver Dam, and will undoubtedly be coming back to explore the continued growth that I see happening all around me today.”

The Main Street Bounceback Grant Program was extended in September and will provide an additional $25 million (for a total $100 million investment) to help entrepreneurs open new businesses or expand their existing operations.

For more information visit badgerbounceback.wi.gov.