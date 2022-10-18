Downtown scarecrow display tops 60 entries

Downtown Beaver Dam is stuffed with a crowd of new characters this year.

The Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce Scarecrow Contest is now ready, and will be judged by area citizens in coming weeks.

The contest was begun three years ago by chamber executive director Tracy Propst.

“It started in 2020 because of COVID,” said Propst. “People were looking for safe things to do for entertainment. Another community had done it and a friend brought it to my attention. It sounded like fun so we at the chamber decided to try it out and see what would happen.”

It began with 25 scarecrows. This year there are more than 60. Some are created by businesses, others from individuals and/or groups.

“Businesses this year really got involved,” said Propst. “They’re really pushing for votes and are showing a lot of pride in what they’ve done.”

There are few guidelines.

“All accessories should be firmly attached to withstand our strong Wisconsin weather,” Propst said. “They should not be stuffed with straw, although a lot of them were as you can see in the back of my car. They should be more than 7’ tall.”

Creative is the word for this year’s characters — from traditional scarecrows to local musician Elwood Lee to characters from the Wizard of Oz.

“Each is amazing in its own way,” said Propst. “It shows just how talented our local residents are, and how they rise to any challenge in fun and innovative ways.”

Cross-shaped frames are provided for chamber members. Others come up with their own. All are tied to street lights and sign posts throughout the downtown area.

Scarecrows started going up early, with the chamber coordinating its planned installation on Oct. 13. They will stay up until after Halloween, although those with a general fall theme will remain on display until after Thanksgiving.

Businesses and individuals may also submit photos at their own locations for judging.

Voting on the Beaver Dam Chamber Facebook page began Oct. 15 and continues through Oct. 31.

There are four prizes: a $100 Chamber check (first), a $75 Habitat for Humanity ReStore gift card (second), a $50 St. Vincent de Paul Society gift card (third) and a $25 gift card for Goodwill (fourth).

The prizes tie in with the theme of the scarecrows themselves.

“Seeing as scarecrows are mostly recycled, this seems like a logical idea,” Propst said.

She continued, “This contest generates so much foot traffic. It’s great to see people walking around town. I just saw a woman Saturday who was going around and taking photos. It invites people downtown. It makes them aware of the businesses that are here. So I really encourage people to check out the beautiful scarecrows and see all the exciting things that are happening here. When they’re done they should go online and vote, vote, vote.”

This year’s costs are covered by donations from Beaver Dam Food Pride and Richelieu Foods. Scarecrows were put up with the help of clients at Bright Futures of Wisconsin, 116 Monroe St. (email bfowi0529@gmail.com).