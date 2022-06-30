Downtown Waupun block to be improved: Grant to help business, surrounding area

WAUPUN – A Wisconsin Economic Development Council Community Development Investment Grant will support Waupun’s downtown redevelopment plans, according to Waupun City Administrator Kathy Schlieve.

Schlieve announced the $134,000 award Tuesday night at a Committee of the Whole meeting at City Hall.

“It had to do with the redevelopment of the south side of the 400 block of East Main Street, and specifically the former Rock Shop,” said Schlieve. “It was a joint application involving the city and what is now the ‘Stone + Suede’ shop at 417 E. Main St.”

The shop stands between two lots created by the demolition of two derelict buildings that were razed about a decade ago. The long-time Rock Shop was recently purchased and was renovated at a substantial cost.

“The building had fallen into significant disrepair and the owners completely renovated the space,” she said. “It was a complete overhaul from top to bottom. They recently had a soft opening and are officially open for business.”

The grant funds improvements to the building, as well as to the city-owned parks on both sides of it and the alley and parking area behind it.

“There’s a portion of the grant that stays with the city to help with some public improvements as well,” said Schlieve. “There’s also a portion that goes to support all of the renovations that occurred within that building as a catalyst project. The overall goal is to mesh with our improvement plans for the downtown while still preserving some of the historical integrity of the downtown district itself, which includes that building.”

She added, “It’s an investment in creating jobs and they’ve created a really beautiful little store.”

Schlieve describes the shop as a “lifestyle brand store,” with home goods, clothing and more.

According to their website (https://stoneandsuede.design), “The store is a place to gather and shop. Stone + Suede offers quality clothing and accessories for the whole family, unique home decor and design services, clean beauty and skincare, and a gorgeous space to hang out with friends and family and enjoy a beverage while shopping. We commit to creating a standard you can expect. Visit us at our brick and mortar location in downtown Waupun.”

The grant was submitted in March.

“We submitted the grant, there were questions back and forth with WEDC and authorization on work began shortly thereafter,” Schlieve said. “At this point we’re formalizing the agreements that were made and approved months ago.”

The grant comes on the heels of substantial developments in the city’s business park, and builds on projects beginning elsewhere in the community.

“Success breeds success,” said Schlieve. “We’re seeing more investment occur and that’s a positive for sure.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.