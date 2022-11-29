Downtown Waupun holiday parade returns rain or shine

WAUPUN – A long-time tradition will brighten the season when the annual holiday parade returns to downtown Waupun on Friday, Dec. 2.

It is hoped that this year will be drier than last year, when the day progressed from deluxe to a deluge for the evening events.

This year’s line-up begins at 5:45 p.m. in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church parking lot (118 W. Main St.) and steps off at 6:30 p.m. Entries will travel east on Main Street and turn north on Fond du Lac Street. The parade ends at the corner of Fond du Lac and Franklin streets.

Kelly Miller and Rachel Darnick are returning in 2022 to lead an effort of local volunteers to present the parade and other activities. The theme for 2021 event is “Winter Wonderland.”

“We both grew up in Waupun and can remember there always being a holiday parade,” said Miller. “I have a 6-year-old child myself and didn’t want to see the tradition go by the wayside, so we decided to take it on again, despite the challenges of 2021.”

Support is also coming from Waupun businesses including Modern Mercantile, That Mom Creations, 0638 and the main sponsor, National Exchange Bank & Trust.

Other businesses are participating too. My Property Shoppe, for one, is distributing hot cocoa from its location at 300 E. Main St. Open bowling will be held from 7:15 to 10 p.m. at Jud-son’s Bowling, 416 E Main St. There is a two game maximum per family. Drink specials will be available. Santa will also visit with children and will present bags of holiday treats.

For the parade itself, between 30 and 35 entries are anticipated and include many area clubs, organizations, schools and businesses.

“Come on down and join us,” said Darnick. “It will be a lot of fun for everyone.”

“We just want to keep a downtown holiday tradition alive,” said Miller. “It will be amazing. We hope that the weather will be good, but we’ll go forward no matter what comes our way.”