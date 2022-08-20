Driver severely injured in Rubicon crash

A 54-year-old man was severely injured Saturday in a town of Rubicon crash.

According to Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, at approximately 7:41 p.m., deputies responded to an accident on State Highway 60 at the intersection with County Highway P.

Initial investigation showed that a male driver was operating a passenger car east on State Highway 60 at a high rate of speed. As the car entered the intersection and roundabout with County Highway P, he failed to negotiate the roundabout. The car struck the center mound of the roundabout and vaulted, severely injuring the driver.

Assisting with the crash were Hartford EMS, Hartford Fire Department, Hartford Police, Summit Police, Flight for Life helicopter and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team.