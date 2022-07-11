 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Duplex residents displaced following basement fire in Beaver Dam

Beaver Dam Fire Department responded to a basement fire on Sunday morning on South Spring Street. No one was injured in the fire; however, the residents were displaced. They are being assisted by The American Red Cross with finding temporary housing. 

 BEAVER DAM FIRE DEPARTMENT

The residents of duplex on South Spring Street were displaced over the weekend following a fire starting in the basement of the house.

According to a press release from the Beaver Dam Fire Department, the call in at 1:14 a.m. on Sunday about smoke in the basement of the home at 715 S. Spring St. Beaver Dam Fire department responded immediately and found smoke visible from the roof of the two story duplex with occupants already evacuated. The first arriving crews quickly deployed a 1¾” hose line to the rear entrance and made their way inside.

Crews found moderate smoke on the first floor as they made their way to the basement. Crews were able to quickly knock down and extinguish the fire once located. Crews remained on scene just under three hours to conduct overhaul, ensure the fire was completely extinguished and to ventilate the building.

All residents were displaced due to smoke and/or water damage. The American Red Cross is assisting with temporary housing. No civilian or fire personnel were injured during this incident. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

