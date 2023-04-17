Beaver Dam’s downtown clean-up and annual tree planting is planned for this weekend with activities scheduled on both Friday and Saturday.

“If all of us did our part every day, we wouldn’t have to devote a special day every year to pick up trash downtown,” organizer Marilyn Thomas said. “Instead we could be planting more flowers, shrubs and trees. Let’s take time on Earth Day to appreciate our already beautified downtown, Rotary Park and Swan Park, all so much more beautiful than they were a decade ago thanks to the many people who dedicated their time and money to these efforts.”

On Saturday, check-in is at 9:30 a.m. at the American Bank Shelter in Tower Parking Lot. Thomas said the trash pick-up would be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with a tree planting and ceremony occurring at 10:45 a.m. at 120 Maple Ave. All volunteers will receive a $10 coupon for Great Harvest Bakery and Café and a $10 Kraft’s Food coupon.

There are many other activities going on as well throughout the downtown area.

On both Friday and Saturday nights, there will be a Sustainable Pop-Up Graffiti activity at two locations. The graffiti activity, which involves projecting images on downtown walls, will take place at 8 p.m. on Friday at the corner of Front and Center streets and at 9 p.m. both nights outside of the Beaver Dam Cinema.

Great Harvest will sell $1 dirt cups from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. The annual electronics-recycling event will occur from 9 a.m. until noon. Habitat for Humanity ReStore—Beaver Dam will occur in Tower Parking Lot behind 210 S. Spring Street.

The Nancy Zieman Sewing Studio, 120 Front St., will be offering recycled candy wrapper cord wrap make-it-and-take-it projects from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will also be make-and-take art projects at the Dodge County Center of the Arts, 130 W. Maple St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Art activities will be happening at Art on the Town, 127 Front St.

Seed packets and trash bags will be given out at McKinstry’s Home Furnishing, 131 Front St., from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The Dodge County Historical Museum, 105 Park Ave., will have a Slow Roll Bike Ride after the tree planting at the museum around 11:30 a.m. The Dodge County Historical Museum display will be viewable from 1 until 4 p.m.

Beaver Dam High School will also be active with Earth Day activities. Members of the Key Club will be conducting a highway cleanup later this month and the National Honor Society members will be cleaning up parks in Beaver Dam.

