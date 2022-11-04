 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eden Meat Market damaged following grease fire

An employee at Eden Meat Market and Catering, 115 W. Main St., Eden, was on hand on Thursday morning to report a grease fire that damaged the meat market.

According to a press release from the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office, the 911 call came in around 9 a.m. on Thursday. Deputies from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Eden Fire Department and other fire departments responded. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it spread further through the store or to adjacent buildings, however, the meat market sustained significant fire, smoke and water damage.

An investigation revealed the fire started in a vent in the butcher shop and quickly spread to bacon grease that was present from morning meat processing. Employees attempted to extinguish the fire but were unsuccessful and had to evacuate the building. Three employees were treated and released from the scene for smoke inhalation. The fire is not suspicious.

Eden Meat Market & Catering is a family-run business that was founded in the 1890s and has expanded operations through the region over its 130 years of business.

Highway 45 through Eden was closed and traffic rerouted around the village for approximately three hours.

Fire departments from the following communities, as well as other services that responded to assist, include: Campbellsport, Lamartine, Mt. Calvary, North Fond du Lac, Oakfield, St. Cloud, Town of Fond du Lac, City of Fond du Lac, Calumet, Kewaskum, Brownsville, Waupun, and Lomira Fire Departments, Campbellsport and Mt. Calvary Ambulance, Eden First Responders, WE Energies, and the Fond du Lac County Highway Department.

