Efforts continue in search for public health officer

JUNEAU – The opening in Dodge County for a public health officer has stretched to 7 months as of Saturday, and although there has been interest in the positon, the county is still struggling to find the individual who has the unique background for the position.

Abby Sauer resigned on Jan. 6 after staffing the top public health position for almost two years during the pandemic.

Dodge County Human Services and Health Department director Rebecca Bell said there has been interest in the position. However, there are minimal requirements that include a bachelor's degree in nursing or environmental health and at least three years of experience in public health.

“This job is a specialization,” Bell said, adding that the pandemic has caused an issue with filling the position.

“The COVID-19 pandemic dramatically impacted public health,” Bell said. “There have been multiple vacancies over the last year."

Shelia Drays, Dodge County Human Services & Health Department division manager for community support services, said it would be a big plus for an applicant to have a history working with communicable diseases.

Dodge County does have an interim public health officer, Drays said. Carol Quest, the health officer for the city of Watertown, is doing double-duty while filling in for Dodge County.

“Our team of nurses have done a phenomenal job of picking up the slack and helping to run the program,” Drays said. “We are just looking for someone who can provide oversight over them.”

Bell said the rest of the public health nursing staff for Dodge County also helps the office to run smoothly while the search goes on.

“Dodge County is a wonderful place to work,” Bell said. “We do have a wonderful team of professionals who are continuing the mission of our department.”

Anyone wanting to know more about the position can find the application information on the Dodge County website.