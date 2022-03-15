Egg Extravaganza returning to YMCA of Dodge County

The YMCA of Dodge County, 220 Corporate Drive, will have the Easter Bunny returning to its grounds this year following two years with safety protocols in place.

The traditional Easter Eggstravaganza will be held on April 9 from 11:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. Children can have their pictures taken with the Easter Bunny from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. and 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. The Egg Dash, where children line up on the soccer fields in order to fill their baskets, will be held at noon.

The event is free and open to everyone in the community.

“We are thankful to be able to run these programs for the community, we believe these programs are beneficial to families who attend as they help build relationships, experience the YMCA, and support healthy living,” YMCA of Dodge County Program Director Haley Angst said.

The facility has brought back several of its annual events including the Trunk or Treat event in October and Free Family Fun Fridays in the open gym throughout the winter.

The last Easter Eggstravaganza was held in 2019, Angst said.

“We order thousands of eggs for them to gather,” Angst said. “We filled bags of eggs to hand out in the summer of 2020 and around Easter in 2021, this will be the first season back with the true Eggstravaganza.”

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

