Election 2022: Michels makes quick campaign stop in Beaver Dam

Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels (R) spent time on Wednesday visiting with voters at Cocktails Bar & Grill in Beaver Dam as he is heading toward the final weeks of the campaign.

Michels is facing incumbent Gov. Tony Evers (D) in the general election for the governor of Wisconsin on Nov. 8.

Michels spoke for about 15 minutes to a group of citizens who gathered in the bar on Wednesday.

“There is nothing more important than being here,” Michels said. “From the founding of our country 200 years ago people have been getting together listening to candidates, vetting candidates, expressing their concerns about the direction of government, where we are headed, and having politicians or future governors hearing what you wanted to have done and getting this state headed in the right direction.

“I am so excited about the campaign and direction of the campaign,” Michels said, who said that he decided to enter the campaign with his wife in order to make change in the state.

Michels said he was a business man and outsider who is has experience in executive leadership.

Michels said he will have three top priorities: to restore election integrity in Wisconsin, education reform, and backing law enforcement.

Michels said he would give his oath that there will be election integrity in Wisconsin.

“This is not a Republican issue,” Michels said. “This is an American issue.”

Education reform would happen through universal school choice, Michels said.

“We are going to empower parents, those tuition dollars are attached to a building or an administration and there is no incentive for people to do better, meaning school boards or administrators, those dollars will keep coming to that building, we are going to put those tuition dollars in the hands of parents and they can decide where their sons and daughters go to school and their tuition dollars will follow them,” Michels said.

He hopes to create competition in the education system to increase motivation to do better.

“We will stop the CRT and get back to the ABCs,” Michels said of critical race theory.

One big complication for police, he said, is that after they arrest someone they see them back on the street soon after.

“Tony Evers made a campaign promise four years ago that he will cut in half the prison population,” Michels said. “He is well on his way to do it. At the end of last year he released almost 900 convicted felons on early parole.”

Michels said Wisconsin residents want their families protected.

“I will back the blue,” Michels said.

“We need to have a leadership that will lower crime in Wisconsin, will reform education in Wisconsin and we will get election integrity in Wisconsin,” Michels said, who emphasized that he will also always be about adding jobs in Wisconsin.

Cocktails owner Brian Wheeler said he was contacted about having Michels speak there and thought it was a good idea. He said he is willing to have any political group talk at the bar.

Beaver Dam resident Casey Carney said he came to see Michels speak because he already liked what he was saying but wanted to see him speak in person.