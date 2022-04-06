 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Election a mix of old and new on Dodge County Board

MAKING HIS CHOICE

Andrew Dykstra, right, of Beaver Dam made his vote count Tuesday at The Watermark. From left are poll workers Robert Ballweg and Chuck Stangl. Voters cast their ballots for Spring Election at several locations in the city.

 KEN THOMAS Daily Citizen

JUNEAU — A dozen of Dodge County’s 33 Board of Supervisors posts were contested in Tuesday’s spring election. Contested races included districts 1, 5, 6, 9, 12, 15, 17, 18, 19, 24, 30 and 31. There were no candidates for seats representing districts 26 and 27.

Countywide there were 11,721 total ballots cast, with 23 of them blank. Write-in votes are not yet tabulated.

Preliminary (unconfirmed) election results are as follows:

District 1 – Incumbent Ed Benter over challenger John H. Small 177 (67%) to 88 (33%).

District 5 – Incumbent Nancy Kavazanjian over Donald A. Lunak Sr. 249 (68%) to 118 (32%).

District 6 – Challenger Jeff A. Breselow over incumbent Donald Hilgendorf 209 (53%) to 179 (46%).

District 9 – Incumbent Andrew Johnson over challenger Ross J. Purdy 227 (72%) to 88 (28%).

District 12 – Newcomer Jody Steger over newcomer Jim Kyler 317 (68%) to 145 (31%).

District 15 – Challenger Michael A Butler over incumbent Dick Fink 291 (59%) to 197 (40%).

District 17 – Incumbent Larry Bischoff over challenger Sandy Jones 258 ((67%) to 124 (32%).

District 18 – Incumbent Jeffrey Caine over challenger Ajay Schnitzler 371 (74%) to 129 (26 percent).

District 19 – Newcomer Paul J. Conway over newcomer Beth Huber 213 (48%) to 190 (43%). Registered write-in candidate Anthony Mau received 47 votes.

District 24 – Incumbent Dennis R. Schmidt over challenger Jeremy Johnson 191 (65%) to 104 (32%).

District 30 – Incumbent Haley B. Kenevan over challenger Kristin Bartz 93 (53%) to 81 (46%).

District 31 – Incumbent Kevin Burnett over challenger Daniel Luethje 158 (71%) to 64 (29%).

Unregistered write-in votes will be tabulated by the Dodge County Board of Canvas when it meets on Friday. State certification will follow.

