JUNEAU – The Dodge County Physical Facilities Maintenance Department staff is using some of their time off work in order to brighten up the entryway of the Dodge County Courthouse.

Cindy Kleckner, who has worked keeping the courthouse in tiptop shape over the last five years, realized that it it isn’t always the best day for most of the people who walk through the doors of the courthouse.

“It gives you a good feeling to take that unused space and give people a change to see something that makes them less nervous,” Kleckner said. “It seems like the only good things people come here for is marriage and adoption.”

While the trip to the courthouse may not be the most pleasant experience for many, Kleckner said the display has helped put a smile on the faces of many people who enter.

However, it wasn’t until a new employee saw a use for the ledge above the doors of the 23-year-old building that sparked the plan to keep the space decorated. Becky Kluck, who does maintenance in the courthouse as well as other county buildings, said she was at her first staff meeting when the human resources department was talking about having a Christmas tree contest.

Kluck, who had won second place in a staff Halloween contest, knew that the whole department working together was what was needed to create the display.

Heather Derge and Lori Ellis also began helping the other two women in putting together the display.

“At my first staff meeting, I quietly asked if we could have a maintenance Christmas tree and the director said yes,” Kluck said. “Our director said no one has ever asked to put a tree up in that area before and everyone in the courthouse loved it and started asking for it be seasonal.”

The women decided to create a gnome tree for the first display.

“We wanted it to be seen from both the front of the courthouse as people walked in and also from the other side,” Kluck said.

The ledge was the perfect space for it with being the perfect size and even having electrical outlets.

“The display consisted of our Gnome Christmas tree plus one large tree branch to create a tree,” Kluck said, whose husband helped to cut down from their own trees.

In addition, wrapped empty boxes, a deer, Santa sleigh, Santa bag, smaller evergreen trees, lights, candy canes and smaller gnomes were added to the display. Kluck said that the group of women worked for over five hours to put up the display after the courthouse was closed one night.

While taking down the Christmas items recently, Kluck said that they left up a winter scene and updated it with a Valentine’s Day display.

“I don’t know how many people who come here for whatever reason will stop and take pictures of the display,” Kluck said.

Not only did the women need permission from their own boss, Physical Facilities Director Russ Freber, but Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger, who is the presiding judge of Dodge County. Both said yes and planning went on to keep the displays going throughout the years.

Kluck said that they are already working on creating the displays. Many items will stay the same as they celebrate the seasons, but specific items will be added for holidays.

“In the beginning of March, we will start the spring display,” Kluck said. “Then we will add special things around St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, Mother’s Day and Memorial Day.”

A similar plan will happen after the summer display is put up in June and the fall display in September.

Kluck said that she is currently purchasing the items for the display on her own, but there will be a place added to donate funds for the display in the near future. Anyone who would like to donate seasonal items for the displays is asked to email Kluck at rkluck@co.dodge.wi.us.