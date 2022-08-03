 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Events in Swan City Park canceled tonight

The Beaver Dam Activities and Services Department announced around noon that the Summer Picnic and Concert in the Park featuring the Eddie Rivers Quartet are canceled tonight.

Rain showers are expected throughout the afternoon hours. Both events are rescheduled for the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 10, in Swan City Park.

“All of the activities are the same time they were scheduled for originally,” Jana Stephens said, the administrator the Beaver Dam Activities and Services Department. “Just the date has changed due to weather and our rain location is not available tonight.”

The concert will be 7 to 8:30 p.m. With activities for all ages from 6 until 8 p.m. The Summer Picnic will be held at 5:30 p.m. for those who are registered.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

