Execs approve insurance contract

JUNEAU – Although Dodge County’s insurance rates have increased 14% for the next calendar year, they are in line with most Wisconsin counties, and far below the 30% seen in previous years, according to the county's executive committee.

The rates were reported Monday afternoon by Eric Zauner, vice president of Robertson Ryan & Associates of Waukesha, at the Dodge County Executive Committee meeting held at the administration building. Coverage begins July 1 for the next calendar year.

Robertson Ryan & Associates provides coverage for the following areas:

Storage tank environmental liability ($1 million per incident and $1 million aggregate); Clearview general and professional and medical professional liability ($1 million each occurrence, $1 million each personal injury offense or advertising injury offense and $3 million aggregate); auto physical damage ($16.5 million for vehicles valued at less than $100,000 and more than $100,000; property (including buildings, property, contractors’ equipment and business income valued at $253.6 million).

Premiums total $315,585, up 14% from last year’s total of $274,969.

“That seems high to me,” said committee member Jenifer Hedrick.

“We feel very good about the pricing structure as it stands,” said Zauner. “This is right in the window of 4 to 15% in our coverage pool. Clearview is one of the best skilled care facilities in the state of Wisconsin. Although the Clearview premium is up substantially, no one else can compete with the pricing we currently have.”

“For what it’s worth you see the same kind of increases in health insurance rates,” said Corporation Counsel Kim Nass.

Committee member Kira Sheahan-Malloy suggested that a vehicle listing be checked to ensure that it is current, which could perhaps save some money, and Zauner said he would doublecheck.

The committee voted unanimously, thus forwarding it to the county board for final approval.

Andrew Johnson, who had been elected just previously to serve as Executive Committee secretary, gave an update on the ARPA funds awards.

“Up to now we have committed $4,468,800 of the $17 million funds available to us,” Johnson said. “The goal was to spend about half of the money – about $8 million – and commit another $4 million before we conclude this year's meetings. Next year we will work to allocate the remainder of our funds.”

Johnson said that more members could be added next year to the ARPA ad hoc group if other county board members wish to join.

He also suggested that the county may limit awards in the second phase to road repair.

“We’re talking about $5 million, which isn’t much when it comes to road repairs,” he said. “I’ll need direction on that.”

The session concluded with a lengthy discussion on county board rules. Topics include virtual attendance for committee members, a rule to prevent resolutions coming back for approval despite being denied repeatedly (approved and forwarded to board) and continuing to allow county board chairman Dave Frohling to lay over any matter on the agenda without a motion from the floor.

Debate is ongoing.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.