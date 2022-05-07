Exhibit highlights Waupun’s 'Prison City' status: Corrections changed much over 170 years

WAUPUN — The city of Waupun is known for many things. It is a “City of Sculpture” which refers to the five amazing bronze statues spread throughout the city. It is perhaps equally well-known as “Prison City,” — with corrections facilities being one of the largest employers in the area.

“If the Walls Could Talk, A History of Wisconsin Corrections at Waupun,” highlights events from 1851 to the present. It opens today at the Waupun Historical Society Museum, 22 S. Madison St.

According to Waupun Historical Society Board President Zac Dickhut, “It’s a super important institution in the state, in Dodge County and in Waupun. Exhibits we had in the past showed things that were made here and that was it. The story about why it came here, the importance of it economically and culturally and socially over time is now our over-arching goal.”

The reasons to build a prison in Waupun involved both geology and geography. As the railroad had built lines to the north, transportation was available to move inmates from major population centers. Waupun also has an abundance of limestone, a useful building material, making it even more appealing.

Waupun Correctional Institution, aka “The Walls,” is just a block away from the Waupun museum. The prison was originally built using inmate labor. It is a maximum security penitentiary that is the oldest in the state retaining its original gothic stone walls.

The facility expanded over time to include a women’s prison, now in Taycheedah, and a mental facility then known as Central State Hospital. Central State Hospital was closed in 1982 and its original buildings have become part of Dodge Correctional Institution — another maximum security facility. Two other corrections facilities dot the area’s landscape.

The exhibit is designed for people who may not know anything about the Waupun prison in terms of how it operated, what kinds of people are sent there, how long they’re sent there, the differences between minimum and maximum security and other corrections knowledge. Waupun’s prison acts as the lens through which incarcerations and rehabilitation changes over time, up to the present day when minimum- and medium-security prisons offer options for less-serious offenders.

Artifacts have been collected over decades, ranging from uniforms to photographs, to products made in the prison factories. License plates have been made there from 1917 to the present day. Part of the exhibit shows souvenirs from when the prison was a tourist destination, from the 1870s to about the 1920s. After World War II overcrowding started becoming a problem. Notable disturbances occurred in 1976 and 1983.

The officers’ viewpoint is also presented.

“I am by no means an expert on corrections but I certainly learned a lot putting this exhibit together,” said Dickhut. “It’s a story that needs to be told. It’s a very rich history and one we’re very proud to share.”

Dickhut was assisted by historical society volunteers and intern Elizabeth Loomer. She is studying in the same Public History and Museum Studies program as Dickhut at UW-Milwaukee. She lends her expertise to the exhibit as well.

“I’m very interested in exhibit design and interpretation,” said Loomer, who is originally from Elkhorn. “For Zac and I, it was about the story we wanted to tell and how to portray it. The design helps convey that sense.”

“It has been an incredibly positive experience for me,” she said. “I very much enjoyed it. I love the hands-on element of telling people more than they might have known about a topic, which in this case was Waupun’s prison history and how it has impacted and been a big part of the community over the years.”

Loomer works in Waupun on Mondays and researches the topic on Fridays from Milwaukee.

According to Dickhut, she is chiefly responsible for the flow of the exhibit, suggesting that it follow a particular direction. For example, a length of simulated bars creates the atmosphere of a cell while at the same time prevents guests from entering the middle of the exhibit.

“Beth was adamant about that,” said Dickhut. “It was one of the first things that she said was needed in the space. It will make a tremendous difference to make it have sense as viewers walk through.”

The museum is open summer hours, which are Wednesdays from 3:30 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free but donations are gratefully accepted.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.