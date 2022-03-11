Explore Horicon Marsh during spring break

HORICON – The weather may be giving mixed signals on which season we’re in, but the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center is ready to welcome spring.

DNR educator Liz Herzmann said the center, located between Horicon and Mayville on Highway 28, has family friendly events planned during the month of March. Each program explores a different part of the natural beauty of Horicon Marsh, with something special for all ages and experience levels.

Educational programs begin this weekend as many area schools are starting spring break.

“We’re trying to give parents and caregivers some options to get kids out and about,” said Herzmann. “Now that COVID restrictions have been lifted at the center we can kick things off with some more programming for spring break and hopefully keep things coming for folks.”

From 2-3:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, the center will offer the program “Move Along with Marsh Mammals.”

Horicon Marsh may be most famous for its birds, but many mammals call it home as well. Head outside for a family friendly hike with games, activities and animal artifacts centered on the fur-bearing wildlife of Horicon Marsh.

A “Storybook Trail Hike” is planned for March 14 and 21, from 10-11:30 a.m.

Visitors can stroll the boardwalk and Indermuehle Island Trail together with staff and read the March story about maple syrup. Trails are mostly level and the hike will be just over a mile in length. All ages are welcome and boots are recommended as snow, ice and mud may be encountered.

“The stories are tailored to little kids but anybody can go out and hike the trail, we get a lot of adults who read the stories and love it. They might get information, too, that they didn’t know before so it’s always fun,” she said.

The Hurley family of Waupun hiked the storybook trail Friday morning on their own and referred to it as “awesome.”

Briana Hurley said her 6-year-old son was very interested in moving along to hear the next part of the story and she hopes more families check out the trail.

“Stories on the Marsh; Maple Syruping” will take place March 15, 22 and 29 from 10-11 a.m.

Herzmann said the science of getting maple syrup from a tree to a table will be investigated. People will learn the process of making the delicious treat.

Later this coming week, “Migration Mayhem” is the focus. The all-ages program will be offered March 17 and March 18 from 10-11:30 a.m., and March 19 from 10-11:30 a.m. and 2-3:30 p.m.

Spring migration is underway, with a new cast of wildlife coming to and going from the marsh each week. Learn about how and why birds migrate and see some of the early spring migrants taking advantage of the safe stopover offered at Horicon Marsh.

The programs are free and require no registration.

“And most programs will have will have an indoor and outdoor component, weather permitting,” Herzmann said.

The center will also hold weekly nature walks March 18, 25 and April 1 from 2-3:30 p.m.

The informal guided walks are at a relaxed pace. Each week brings a different experience as the spring season brings in returning wildlife and new growth. Exact walking routes and distances will vary week to week.

If you go What: Spring programs at Horicon Marsh Where: Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday Info: horiconmarsh.org

Additional programs will be added throughout the spring season. A detailed list of all Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center special events can be found at horiconmarsh.org or the Friends of Horicon Marsh Facebook Page.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

