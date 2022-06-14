Facility study approved to examine middle, elementary schools

Beaver Dam Middle School has been the home of students seeking education for 100 years, but it will now undergo its own tests after the Beaver Dam School Board unanimously approved a facility study of the middle school and two elementary schools.

“This part is really important that we really know what we are looking at there,” Beaver Dam Unified School District board of education member Marje Jorgensen said. “We aren’t telling going to referendum. We are telling people we need to address the issues at those school buildings, and will we be able to keep them up to the standard that they need to be. So to partner with a firm to conduct the study of those buildings is really important.”

Jorgensen made the motion to go forward with a facility study specific to Beaver Dam Middle School, Washington Elementary and Wilson Elementary -schools. The associated cost should not exceed $50,000. The school board met on Monday for their monthly meeting, which was held at Beaver Dam High School.

Anne-Marie Malkovich, director of business services for the Beaver Dam Unified School District, went over information from the five-year facility plan update to the Beaver Dam Unified School Board during its meeting on Monday.

“As we discussed, the significant maintenance needs based on the facility study we had done in 2018 cannot be timely corrected in the existing resources that we have,” Malkovich said.

The repairs known from the 2018 study would be between $5 and $6 million and that was prior to the costs rising with recent inflation rates. Malkovich said that there would be a need for alternate funding which could possibly lead the district going to a referendum.

The goal is to look at current costs as well as the possibility of doing the projects over several years, Malkovich said.

The facility study will give the district more up-to-date information to make informed decisions. The study would be done this summer with a possible survey being sent out in the fall to discuss the facilities as well as another facility study workshop in the fall.

Beaver Dam Superintendent Mark DiStefano said that depending on a lot of variables the workshop might be done first to discuss the fate of the community survey and if it would even be done at this time.

“That fall is very broad but we do need to move forward with the facility study,” DiStefano said.

The study, which was done four years ago, suggested the following improvements at Beaver Dam Middle School:

Replacing windows and Univents; upgrading controls to direct digital controls; plumbing repairs; replacing power distribution panels and conductors; replacing four rooftop units; replacing boiler pumps; lighting upgrades; repairs to masonry; replacing carpentry and ceiling tiles; and replacing lockers and renovating the auditorium.

