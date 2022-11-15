Fall River and Mayville schools once again exceed state standards on school report cards

Fall River and Mayville Schools once again were listed as exceeding standards on the state report cards that were released on Tuesday by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction for the 2021-22 school year.

“We are very excited that our students are succeeding at such a high level again,” Fall River Superintendent Dennis Birr said. “We, as a district, have been exceeding expectations for the past five years. It is a testament to the dedication of our staff, students and support of our parents.”

Other area school districts including Beaver Dam, Cambria-Friesland, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Randolph and Waupun all met state standards.

“The report card provides another measure for us to consider as we work to live our vision and accomplish our mission for all students,” Beaver Dam Superintendent Mark DiStefano said. “The improvements we saw in so many areas are a positive reflection of the focus, talent and commitment of our staff. That said, we have many more opportunities to improve and will continue to strive to be better for our students and our community each and every day. I am confident that we will continue to see this upward trajectory moving forward.”

While the Beaver Dam Unified School District is identified as meeting expectations, the individual schools were also ranked. In Beaver Dam, Wilson Elementary School scored in the highest category, earning the distinction of "significantly exceeds expectations." Lincoln and Prairie View Elementary Schools scored in the "exceeds expectations" category. Beaver Dam High School as well as Jefferson and Washington Elementary Schools scored in the "meets expectations" category. Beaver Dam Middle School is in a category of "meets few expectations" measured on the State Report Card.

Dodgeland raised its rating this year after failing to meet expectations during the 2020-21 school year.

“We are pleased to see the increases in our report card and continue to work to see it raise each year, however, the report card is just one snapshot at each building level,” Dodgeland Superintendent Jessica Johnson said. “We have been working hard at every building level and feel the small increase does not reflect all of the great practices that are happening on a daily basis.”

Dodgeland implemented a new math curriculum in every building level and is seeing improved math skills on a daily basis, Johnson said.

“We continue to use both daily observations and ongoing classroom and district level assessments to inform our work in supporting students both in academics and social emotional learning,” Johnson said. “Our district assessments provide us with much more meaningful information to track student progress than the yearly state assessment can. When we have analyzed our student results of both our district assessments and state assessment, we know that our students we are most concerned about are also our students with the low attendance rates. This tells us that being in school matters and the work that we do each day to help our students learn and grow is important.”

Economically disadvantaged rates last year were not accurate due to the districts not having data to submit for the free and reduced lunch forms, Johnson said. All students received free meals due to the pandemic so the information was not available.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction has been producing the district report cards for a decade as part of the state accountability system for every publicly funded school and district in the state.

The report cards rate achievement in reading and mathematics on statewide assessments, student growth in those assessed areas, target growth outcome and on-track to graduation for the districts and schools in the districts. In addition, the report cards provide course and program participation information for grades 9-12 for public schools and districts.

A school or district’s overall accountability score places the school/district into one of five overall accountability ratings:

• Significantly exceeding expectations with a score of 83 to 100

• Exceeds expectations with a score of 70 to 82.9

• Meets expectations with a score between 58 and 69.9

• Meets few expectations with a score between 48 to 57.9

• Failing to meet standards is anything below 47.9.

To find out how individual schools did visit the DPI website at https://dpi.wi.gov/accountability/report-cards