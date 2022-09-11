Fall River’s Sorghum Fest is Sept. 17

FALL RIVER – The festival to honor the sweet substance called sorghum syrup will be held on Sept. 17 at Savanna Oaks Community Center.

Sorghum Fest 2022 will be held at the community center, Highway 16 and Savanna Road, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organizer Annette Waterworth said the festival has been going on since 2004 featuring sorghum syrup, which is used as a sweetener.

“It is made through a process of harvesting the sorghum stalks,” said Waterworth, facility manager/events coordinator for Savanna Oaks Community Center.

Sorghum stalks look similar to cornstalks, but with a millet-style head, Waterworth said.

“The stalks are run through a sorghum mill and then boiled down to the correct consistency,” Waterworth said. “The process is similar to boiling down sap for maple syrup. The sorghum milling equipment was donated to Savanna Oaks by two older gentlemen, Claire Robson and LaVerne Gorman, from the Poynette area. The gentlemen donated the equipment with the understanding that Savanna Oaks would continue to use it and keep the history of sorghum making alive.”

Savannah Oaks received the equipment in 2004, which started the annual festival.

Of course, people in attendance can purchase a jar of Savanna Sweet Sorghum Syrup, but much more activities are planned.

“It’s a great family fun event filled with games, activities, bucket raffles, music, arts, crafts and a car show,” Waterworth said.

Local food trucks and an ice cream truck are new this year.

The funds raised from the event support the community center and enable it to further help the community, Waterworth said.

“The center has over a $200,000 mortgage with which monthly payments need to be made. Those payments along with insurance, utilities, etc., can become quite costly,” Waterworth said. “The success of the center relies on special events, such as Sorghum Fest along with event rentals and in-house catering. When the center receives strong support from the community we are able to offer the facility at a free or reduced rate to the local churches and schools."

The event is free to attend and has free parking.

“Enjoy socializing with your friends and neighbors in a great country atmosphere,” Waterworth said.