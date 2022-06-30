Family’s love of animals is the backbone behind doggy day care in Juneau

JUNEAU – A family's love of animals has inspired them to creating a doggy day care and boarding facility in Juneau.

Happy Tails Hangout, 525 S. Fairfield Ave., provides a doggy daycare, pet boarding with someone always on property, nail trims, and bathing services. It is owned by Michelle Pilar and her daughters Courtney Schwark and Paige Schwark.

Pilar, who is a certified veterinary technician, had formally operated the Juneau Veterinary Clinic out of the building. However after staffing issues caused challenges in 2020, Pilar and her daughters decided to work together to fill a void for pet owners in need of assistance.

“We decided to turn this into a doggy day care and have some fun with the animals,” Pilar said.

Courtney said that she and her sister had been around animals for their entire lives both at home and through what they learned from their mother. Courtney had already worked in a doggy day care in the past and saw the demand.

“The demand goes up every year,” Courtney said.

Courtney said she brought up the idea to her family at Christmas and they decided to change the clinic into Happy Tails Hangout.

Juneau Veterinary Clinic was closed at the end of 2020, and the renovations were completed in early 2021. Happy Tails Hangout opened in August of 2021.

Pilar said that she knew her credentials that she had built up after working with animals for decades would be a benefit to the doggy day care and boarding facility.

“I knew we could offer quality care to the pets and not just be a place you drop off your animals for the day,” Pilar said.

Courtney said that if they do see a problem with a pet, they let the owners know about it.

The facility currently has about eight dogs that they service in the day care but plan to keep the day care small with about 15 dogs.

“We want to keep it homey and friendly,” Courtney said.

The day care is open 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on weekdays. Courtney said either herself or her mother stays when there is an animal boarding overnight in the facility.

The overnight "guests" have suites to stay in with different themes from art to the Green Bay Packers. Many times, however, they just hop in bed with one of the people staying over that night. There are also complimentary nail trims and a bath included.

Courtney said the cat room has cat trees, a television for background noise and other cat-friendly offerings.

The property is on an acre of land and includes the office and sleeping area as well as outdoor play area and an inside arena for the dogs.

“The goal is to have the inside arena fully insulated in the winter,” Paige said.

To contact Happy Tails Hangout, call 386-8082 or send an email to happytailshangout@outlook.com.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

