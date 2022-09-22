FedEX truck driver and milk truck driver injured in collision

TOWN OF RUBICON – The driver of a Ford FedEx ground delivery truck and the driver of a milk truck were transported to a hospital following a crash in the intersection of Highway P and N on Thursday at around 9:45 a.m.

The initial investigation showed that Jose Lorenzana, 26, Franklin, was operating a 2021 Ford FedEx ground delivery truck west on County Highway N and had stopped at the intersection with County Highway P. James Krueger, 28, Mayville, was operating a 2013 Western Star milk truck south on County Highway P approaching the intersection with County Highway N. The FedEx truck entered the intersection, failing to yield to the milk truck. Both vehicles collided in the intersection, causing the milk truck to overturn and spill approximately 5,800 gallons of milk.

Both drivers were transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

County Highway P, between County Highway N to the east and County Highway N to the west, remains closed for several hours for scene clean-up.

Assisting with the crash were Hartford Fire Department, Hartford EMS, Dodge County Emergency Response Team and the Dodge County Highway Department.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team and the Dodge County MCSAP Inspector.