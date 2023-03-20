Be careful out there. There are ninjas among us. There are Wisconsin ninjas. There are Iowans who are ninjas. Minnesota’s got plenty of ninjas. We’re surrounded by ninjas.

One came from Beaver Dam and is traveling to Hollywood at the end of March to film episodes of American Ninja Warrior, the sports reality show. The show features thousands of competitors attempting to complete a series of obstacle courses of increasing difficulty in hopes of glory, fame, the title of American Ninja Warrior, and a big cash prize.

Tim Gallenbeck will be in Hollywood filming season 16 of the popular program. Now a resident of Marion, Iowa, Gallenbeck looks back at his time in Beaver Dam as formative in his becoming a ninja today.

“Living in a small town, you have to take initiative,” he said. “You have to be constructive. You have to use what you have around you. You have to create your own fun.”

Fun, for the 43-year-old who graduated from Beaver Dam High School, was on Wednesday nights. As a youngster in Beaver Dam he got into skateboarding. He would build and bring his own ramps to parks and parking lots in Beaver Dam and skate the night away with his chums. He got good at it.

The winter months in Wisconsin bring snow. The young Gallenbeck swapped a skateboard for a snowboard. He’d hit the frosty hills and slopes of Dodge County and beyond. He got good at it.

The young Beaver Dam resident took to yoga, also. He didn’t consider himself an athlete, and certainly not a ninja, but he was mindful of his physical condition and started in on mindful meditation for his spiritual condition.

If there’s one thing Gallenbeck, a father of four daughters, has now, is spirit. He’s a ninja, for one. He’s competed in beard competitions, for another. Also, he’s a professional Etch a Sketch artist. That’s right, Etch a Sketch, the toy introduced in the 1960s that has since been inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame.

Interesting circles, he keeps. The beard community. The toy community. Ninjas.

“There are a lot of good people out there,” he said, as to why he gravitates toward these niche activities, “and it’s fun to be a part of it.” He said he likes doing it for its connections to people. “It’s great being around people who are passionate about something.”

Ninjas are passionate about beating the log runner. The spider jump. The salmon ladder. The warped wall.

It wasn’t long ago that his passion blossomed for ninja sports. In June 2021 he wanted an episode of American Ninja Warrior and liked it. He soon discovered that a ninja gym wasn’t that far from his home. “I’m not getting any younger,” he said to himself, his beard flecked with gray. “I want to see what my limits are.”

He started training to be on the show. He entered local competitions. Six months in, he was called to be on the show. He competed in season 14 and is eager to try his hand at it again in hopes of winning.

He’s built a little gym for himself in the basement of his house. He goes to the local ninja gym about once a week. He doesn’t go crazy on working out but does a little every day. He does breath work, meditates, continues to do yoga. “All the little things go a long way,” he said.

It seems like a long way from those early days where Gallenbeck was bored in Beaver Dam, looking for something fun to do. But, perhaps not that long at all. There are many people in his life he thinks about as he does things like the bridge of blades, the curtain slider, the jump hang.

“I’ve lost a lot of friends,” he said, to cancer, to depression, to ailments and accidents. “We don’t know what tomorrow will bring and so I want to honor that and honor them.” He wants to utilize his body for those who can’t any more.

Further, he wants to push himself and show his daughters that you’re never too old to try something new or do something that takes you out of your comfort zone. He does it, like doodling on an Etch A Sketch and twirling the hairs on his beard, as a reminder that playing as an adult is important; that growing old doesn’t necessarily mean growing up.

He said, “You can live in a world of doom and gloom. Or, you can live in a world that you want.”

That world, of course, is filled with obstacles. That’s why it’s good to be a ninja.