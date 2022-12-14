Fire at Park Avenue Sports Café causes temporary shutdown

Park Avenue Sports Café has been temporarily closed following a fire Tuesday night in the restaurant’s kitchen.

According to a press release from Beaver Dam Fire Chief Michael Wesle, dispatch received a report at 11:46 p.m. on Tuesday that there was a sprinkler flow alarm in the restaurant, 709 Park Ave.

Within a minute, a deputy from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office reported that there was an active fire on the roof. The Beaver Dam Fire Department responded immediately and found smoke coming from the building and a fire in the vent system.

The first arriving crews simultaneously performed a primary search of the building and gained access to the roof. Firefighters were able to locate a cleaning crew onsite and ensure the building was no longer occupied.

At the same time, firefighters made their way to the roof and extinguished the fire in the hood system. Further investigation revealed a small fire in the truss system above the ceiling tiles. A sprinkler head in the rear of the kitchen had activated and prevented the fire from spreading. Fire department personnel remained on scene for two hours performing salvage and overhaul.

No cause has been determined and the fire remains under investigation at this time, according to the press release.

The fire occurred during routine cleaning after hours, according to a post on the Park Ave. Sports Café Facebook page. The post stated that there would be updates on the page along the way saying when the restaurant will reopen.