COLUMBUS — The staff of Columbus Health and Rehab, 825 Western Ave., were able to evacuate 27 residents from the facility after a fire alarm notified them of a fire in the building on Wednesday afternoon.

"Firefighters did a great job containing the fire and not allowing the fire to extend farther in the roof,” Columbus Fire Chief Scott Hazeltine said. "The staff did a great job at evacuating residents and following their emergency plan.”

The Columbus Fire Department was paged for a fire alarm with smoke and haze at 1:07 p.m. Upon arrival, Hazeltine noticed the staff evacuating the residents out of the building and light smoke in the kitchen area. He then reported heat and heavier smoke in the generator room.

Within two minutes of being on scene there were small flames on the roof where the generator vents out of the building. The fire was brought under control around 1:30 p.m.

Assisting the Columbus Fire Department on scene were: Fall River Fire, Waterloo Fire, Lifestar EMS, Columbus Police Department, Columbus Water & Utilities and Columbia County Emergency Management. The Sun Prairie Fire Department stood by Columbus Fire in the event of any other calls.

The fire was caused by the generator heat exhaust in the roof area. Firefighters were on scene until 4:15 p.m. checking for hot spots and fire extension. No firefighters or civilians were injured.

