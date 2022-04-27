Firefighters battle barn blaze near Horicon

A fire caused excessive damage to a barn in the town of Hubbard Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews from Iron Ridge, Hustisford and Neosho were called to a fully-engulfed structure fire shortly before 2 p.m. at W3626 Decora Road, according to Iron Ridge Fire Chief Jason Keller.

Upon arrival, firefighters found three-quarters of the barn in flames, as well as a cornfield burning across the road.

Hose lines were deployed from Iron Ridge’s engine to extinguish and prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby buildings. Additional resources were requested. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were the Beaver Dam Fire Department, Allenton Fire Department, Hartford Fire and EMS, Mayville Fire and EMS, Hustisford Fire Department, Juneau Fire Department, Kekoskee Fire Department, Knowles Fire Department, Lebanon Fire Department, Neosho Fire Department, Theresa Fire Department, CLR (Clyman, Lowell, Reeseville) and St. Lawrence Fire Department Additional support was provided by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge County Dispatch, DCERT and the Horicon Police Department.

