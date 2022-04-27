Firefighters battle barn blaze Wednesday near Horicon

A fire caused excessive damage to a barn in the town of Hubbard Wednesday afternoon.
Fire crews from Iron Ridge, Hustisford and Neosho were called to a fully-engulfed structure fire shortly before 2 p.m. at W3626 Decorah Road, according to Iron Ridge Fire Chief Jason Keller.
Upon arrival, firefighters found three-quarters of the barn in flames, as well as a cornfield across the road.
Hose lines were deployed from Iron Ridge’s engine to extinguish and prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby buildings. Additional resources were requested. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Assisting at the scene were the Beaver Dam Fire Dept., Allenton Fire Dept., Hartford Fire and EMS, Mayville Fire and EMS, Hustisford Fire Dept., Juneau Fire Dept., Kekoskee Fire Dept., Knowles Fire Dept., Lebanon Fire Dept., Neosho Fire Dept., Theresa Fire Dept., CLR (Clyman, Lowell, Reeseville) and St. Lawrence Fire Dept. Additional support was provided by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge County Dispatch, DCERT and the Horicon Police Dept.
Caribou Coffee is coming soon to Beaver Dam, using space off the west side of the existing Beaver Dam Food Pride building. Long-time manager (32 years) Max Gritzmacher and Jason Nillssen (who comes from a family in the grocery business) are the current owners. Both are excited about the new addition.
The Beaver Dam Unified School District is purchasing 58 acres of property on the southside of Beaver Dam that goes from Highway G in the town of Beaver Dam to Lombardi Lane in Beaver Dam. The purchase price is $770,000.