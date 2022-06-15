First summer community concert moved to Beaver Dam High School

The Beaver Dam Community Band that was scheduled to play at Swan Park tonight will now perform at Beaver Dam High School due to predictions of harsh weather.
The band will perform at 7 p.m. in the Beaver Dam High School with a program featuring songs of adventure — music about pirates, time travel, dinosaurs, and more. Admission is free.
The community concerts are held weekly at Swan Park with Whiskey Flats scheduled to perform on June 22.
