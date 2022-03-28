Five candidates vie for four open seats on the Beaver Dam School Board

Five people are running in the April 5 spring election for four positions on the Beaver Dam School Board.

The four seats are currently held by Bev Beal Loeck, Chad Prieve, Mary Kuntz and Maria Mason. Beal Loeck decided not to run for another term after 27 years on the School Board. Isaac Dornfeld and Steve Rydzewski decided to run for the board as well.

Chad Prieve

Prieve is married and the stepfather of three and grandfather of two children. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School and UW-Platteville. He has worked at Apache Stainless Equipment for the last 26 years. He has been a parent of students in the district and coach. He has been a Beaver Dam School Board member for 12 years.

“What started as a spark of interest and involvement has turned into four terms, 12 years, on the Board of Education,” Prieve said. “In that time I believe we have done a lot of really good things, especially through some tough and challenging times. I think what has made BDUSD successful has been our focus on students. If we stay focused on that, everything else seems to work itself out. I’m hopeful that with re-election I can continue to help bring BDUSD future success.”

The Beaver Dam Unified School District board of education has worked hard to develop a strategic plan for the district, Prieve said.

“I think even more importantly we have worked really hard to live it,” Prieve said. “I think it will become more difficult financially to continue to live to the aggressive strategic plan we have in place. We will really need to be aware of this in our future decision making.”

Prieve said he feels the best way to measure success is through data.

“Not just the data at a district level, but diving deeper into the building level and classroom level as best we can,” Prieve said. “This will allow us to make changes where it's necessary for continuous improvement.

“BDUSD has a lot of awesome staff and students,” Prieve said. “It would be my privilege to continue to help guide our students and empower their futures by leading the way in student growth and achievement.”

Mary Kuntz

Kuntz worked for 20 years in the IT field after earning a degree in applied technology from UW-Stout. She currently works for United Way of Dodge County. She is married and has three adult children, all of whom went through Beaver Dam schools.

“I'm involved in the community in many ways, including membership in 5-Stones Dodge County, Beaver Dam Rotary and Harvest Church,” Kuntz said. “I care about our community as a whole, and BDUSD is a big part of that.”

Kuntz said that when her children were in school she was involved in the Trenton and Beaver Dam Middle School PTOs, Booster Club, Parent Advisory Team and Strategic Planning Committee.

“Being on the school board is a way for me to continue to be involved and have a positive impact on our youth,” Kuntz said.

Student learning is a focus for Kuntz.

“I want to be sure we are focused on student learning,” Kuntz said. “We need to keep improving on test scores, academic growth and achievement.”

Success can be measured in the data. Kuntz said test scores and other metrics need to keep improving. In addition, the board needs to track results and base decisions on data.

“As a newer board member, I have a lot to learn,” Kuntz said. “I am willing to continue to put in the time and effort to contribute toward our success as a district.”

Isaac Dornfeld

Dornfeld graduated from Dodgeland High School and has a drafting and design degree from Herzing College. He was an All State wrestler and three sport athlete during high school. He is currently a UPS driver and paying union member of Teamsters Local 344. Dornfeld was a resident of the Beaver Dam Unified School District for seven years and is the father of a student in the district. His hobbies are spending time with family and friends, golf, coaching, traveling, reading, cooking, following Wisconsin sports teams, and design and invention work.

Dornfeld founded Clyman Youth Baseball program in 2006 and has been a youth athletic coach for 15 years. He is the secretary of the Clyman Baseball board.

“I understand the value of our public school system and the direct correlation that a great K-12 education has in the development of our children, families and communities,” Dornfeld said. “I want to make sure that we are treating our teachers the absolute best. Also, continue to ensure our students have the tools and opportunities to be successful in class, extra curriculars, and in their personal lives.”

Dornfeld said he has concerns about the funding of public schools along with treatment of the teachers.

“We're asking them to carry more responsibilities while not giving them a voice on issues in their classrooms and profession,” Dornfeld said. “The lack of support staff, curriculum implementation and peer collaboration time are also concerns.”

Dornfeld said teacher retention and student success rates will be important to him feeling successful on the board.

“If our valued teachers are taken care of and retained, as well as making sure their voices on the job are heard,” Dornfeld said. “Also, increase our students’ success rates while in school and continuing to prepare them to navigate challenges beyond the classroom by offering opportunities and experiences to learn and grow.”

Dornfeld is a lifelong resident of Dodge County and said his morals and values are based upon being honest and fair, treating others with respect, looking out for each other and always doing his best.

“If elected, I will base my decisions on the board in the best interests of our students, teachers, and community,” Dornfeld said, who added that he is endorsed by WI Teamsters Joint Council 39 and Dodge County Chapter of the South Central Federation of Labor.

Steve Rydzewski

Rydzewski is a single parent to two Beaver Dam High School students and is an active member of Harvest Church. He has led men’s ministries at the church. Rydzewski has worked fulltime in the food industry for over 25 years and serves on the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association Board of Education Committee. He is a supporter of Beaver Dam athletics, band and Swan City Ice Skaters.

Rydzewski said he has several reasons for wanting to join the board, including not feeling enough representation on the board.

“Seeing parents, faculty, students, employers and tax payers with values and priorities like mine are not being represented,” Rydzewski said. “Poor overall academic results. Our children being forced to read or do things or being exposed to material that we parents do not approve of. Our tax dollars basically taken without representation.”

Two things Rydzewski would like as priorities for the board is academic excellence and traditional American values.

”I think school systems in general need a return to common sense in day-to-day operations,” Rydzewski said. “Preparing our kids for real life and long-term success needs to be our first priority. If elected, I will listen and work hard to represent you.

Rydzewski said if elected he will follow some of the established metrics on academics and plans to get feedback from parents, faculty taxpayers, employers and students as another way to measure success.

Maria Mason

Mason replaced Tony Klatt in November as a school board member.

"My family, and I are residents of Beaver Dam," Mason said. "I look forward in following all of our Constitutional rights; for this is what keeps our community strong. I thank God for it is a blessing to serve my community, and the children of Beaver Dam."

