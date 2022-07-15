Flood begins his role as superintendent of Columbus Area School District

COLUMBUS – Jacob Flood is settling into his new role as the superintendent of Columbus Area School District and is excited about the changes coming to the Columbus schools as well as the support that city has shown for education.

Flood, who began his career as a middle school teacher, came to Columbus after being employed at the Kewaskum School District as the director curriculum and an elementary school principal.

Previously he had worked as an intermediate school principal in the Waupun School District. His teaching experience was at the middle school level in Lomira and Beloit. He is currently in a doctoral program at Cardinal Stritch University.

Flood was one of 28 people to apply for the position after Annette Deuman announced her retirement from the position July 1.

“As I went through the search, I was looking for a community and school district this size,” Flood said. “I wanted a community that was involved and clearly this community cares about education.”

One example of that was when voters passed the referendum to update the buildings, including major projects at Columbus High School and Columbus Elementary School and smaller projects at Columbus Middle School. The buildings are projected to be completed when school begins on Sept. 1.

Flood said that while rural school districts can be limited in resources, there is normally strong support by the community to step in and help out.

“Communities this size often rally around the schools,” Flood said. “And the location allows us to live in a rural community but be closer to bigger cities that provide families and students with additional opportunities.”

Flood said that he is aware that there is a lot of excitement with the building projects and there will be an open house scheduled for everyone to see the new buildings.

“Students and families are excited to see the building projects and what the inside of the buildings look like,” Flood said.

One of the most exciting parts of the project is the breakout learning spaces and the science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematic areas.

“I sincerely think we are on the brink of greatness here in Columbus,” Flood said. “I am motivated to make sure that Columbus is an exceptional place for students to learn and staff to work.”