Folsom Street in Columbus may soon undergo reconstruction

COLUMBUS – The city of Columbus is looking at possibly reconstructing Folsom Street in 2023.

The Columbus City Council heard about the plans during its committee-of-the-whole meeting on Tuesday.

“Last July, utilities staff, city hall staff and (public works) staff met and looked at the street ratings, utility conditions and the amount of money we planned on having available and Folsom Street came up as a project that fit in a lot of the parameters we were looking at,” City Administrator Kyle Ellefson said. “It ties right into the Highway 89 project that is just completing right now.”

The city would be reconstructing Folsom between Farnham and Waterloo streets, including the Waterloo Street intersection. There will also be a storm sewer extension to improve drainage, sanitary sewer replacement and new services, along with water main replacement.

There will be a public meeting on the project and a special tax assessment to property owners, city officials say, but due to the position of the houses and associated grades, it may not be feasible to install sidewalks on both sides of Folsom.

“In my opinion we can go forward with Folsom Street,” council president Ian Gray said. “It is something we can do in budget and it is a logical next step we can do in our street works.”

Council member Trina Reid said she had no problem with Folsom being chosen as well.

Ellefson said the city is moving forward to getting a street plan and will have the council adopt it.